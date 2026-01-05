Love a royal romance drama? This charming TV movie with Downton Abbey star is coming to Netflix

Looking for a cheesy rom-com to beat the January blues? Netflix has got you covered. The festive drama, A Royal Winter, is coming to the streaming platform this month, and if you love cosy, charming romances, then you might want to check it out.

The 2017 Hallmark TV film, which stars Merritt Patterson (Ravenswood), Jack Donnelly (Atlantis) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey), follows a young American woman who crosses paths with a prince while on a last-minute holiday in Europe.

A classic, festive Hallmark film, A Royal Winter is set in a picturesque European village and tells the charming love story of a small-town girl who meets a disguised prince. Like all Hallmark movies, viewers can expect low-stakes conflict and just enough drama to result in a feel-good ending.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more…

WATCH: Check out the trailer for The Serpent Queen

What is A Royal Winter about?

The story follows American woman Maggie Marks, a recent college graduate who travels to Europe on holiday. There, she finds herself in the middle of a real-life fairy tale when a chance meeting with a handsome local leads to something more.

The synopsis continues: "However, things get complicated when she learns that the 'local' is actually a prince who is about to be crowned King, and whose mother is dead-set against her royal son’s romance with the tourist."

© Alamy Stock Photo Merritt Patterson stars as Maggie in A Royal Winter

What have viewers said about A Royal Winter?

While the film scores just 54 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers have hailed the romance as a lovely and charming watch.

One person wrote in an online review: "This was a very enjoyable movie! Well acted, well written romance. Actually believable characters and lovely scenery," while another described the film as a "must-watch".

© Alamy Stock Photo Jack Donnelly plays Prince Adrian

A third viewer compared the film to other Hallmark productions, writing: "It may not be flawless or a masterpiece, but it is for me one of the best Hallmark Christmas films out of a very mixed bunch and one of the best of theirs mixing Christmas and royalty."

Who stars in A Royal Winter?

Merritt Patterson, who is no stranger to Hallmark TV films, having starred in Chateau Christmas, Gingerbread Miracle and more, leads the cast as Maggie. Viewers may also recognise the actress for her roles in Ravenswood, The Royals and The Art of More.

© Alamy Stock Photo Samantha Bond stars as Beatrice in the romance drama

Merritt is joined by Jack Donnelly (Atlantis, House of Anubis) in the role of Prince Adrian, Samantha Bond (The Marlow Murder Club, Outnumbered) as Beatrice, Rhea Bailey (The Bill, Coronation Street) as Sarah and Christopher Bowen (Castles, On Chesil Beach) as Wickford.

How to watch A Royal Winter

The film, which has a running time of 84 minutes, comes to Netflix on 16 January. If you can't wait until then, the romance is available to purchase on Apple TV, Sky and Prime Video.