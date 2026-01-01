7 completely unmissable TV shows to add to your January 2026 watchlist

Are you feeling the pull of the January Blues now that the New Year's Eve confetti has finally settled? Whether you're recovering from an evening of celebrations or kick-starting 2026 with a productive day of errands, we have just the thing for you to settle down with this evening: our 2026 watchlist.

While January can often be a tough month as the dark winter evenings draw in, I like to think of it as the perfect opportunity to catch up on some much-needed TV time. And with the look of this year's slate, there's plenty of shows to choose from.

From a twisty, star-studded murder mystery to a steamy ice hockey romance and the return of a beloved period drama, here are seven standout shows to sink your teeth into this month.

1/ 7 © Warrick Page/MAX The Pitt season 2 One of the most popular series of 2025 returns for a second instalment, and this time, the 15-part medical drama takes place on 4th July – ten months after the devastating events of season one. Dr Mel King (Taylor Dearden), Dr Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh), Dr Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), Dr Cassie McKay (Fiona Dourif) and Dr Dennis Whittaker (Gerran Howell) will all be back for another rotation. The Pitt season 2 lands on HBO Max in the US on 8 January, and is expected to land on Max in the UK in March

WATCH: The Pitt season 2 Trailer

2/ 7 © Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 His & Hers If you're feeling the hole left by Clare Danes' The Beast in Me and want to binge another twisty psychological thriller, then this one's for you. Adapted from Alice Feeney's novel, this six-part crime drama stars Tessa Thompson (Hedda) and Jon Bernthal (The Wolf of Wall Street) as Anna Andrews and Jack Harper, an estranged couple with an intriguing connection to a shocking murder. His & Hers lands on Netflix on 8 January

3/ 7 © Ludovic Robert/Prime Video Steal Starring Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, this high-octane six-part thriller tells the story of office worker Zara, who is accidentally drawn into the heist of the century when a group of thieves infiltrates the pension fund investment company she works at. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Bodies, The Queen's Gambit) and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Gran Turismo) also feature. Steal drops on Prime Video from 21 January

4/ 7 © sabrina lantos Heated Rivalry It's the ice hockey romance that everyone on the internet's been talking about, and I can safely say that it's worth the hype! This six-parter is based on the book series by Rachel Reid and follows two rival hockey players, Shane and Ilya, played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. Despite their rivalry on the ice, the two begin a fling that evolves into years of denial, self-discovery, love and a whole lot of yearning. Heated Rivalry drops on Sky and NOW in the UK on 10 January, while US viewers can watch on HBO Max

5/ 7 © Simon Ridgway/Netflix Agatha Christie's Seven Dials Penned by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall and produced by The Crown's Suzanne Mackie, this three-parter adapts the queen of crime's 1929 novel and follows Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, a razor-sharp amateur sleuth who investigates a murder at a lavish country estate. With a star-studded cast including Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, Corey Mylchreest, Edward Bluemel and Nabhaan Rizwan, this one is a must-watch for detective drama fans. Agatha Christie's Seven Dials lands on Netflix on 26 January

6/ 7 © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Bridgerton season 4 The wait is almost over for the ton as Bridgerton season four is nearly upon us. Told in eight parts, this season follows the dashing second-oldest Bridgerton brother, Benedict (Luke Thompson), who meets his match in maid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). Expect even more high-society scandal, drama and romance. Part 1 of Bridgerton season 4 will be available to watch on Netflix on 29 January, with part 2 landing on 26 February

7/ 7 © Sky / Little Door Under Salt Marsh Fancy a gripping crime drama set in Wales that will keep you on the edge of your seat? Under Salt Marsh is the six-part detective series bound to satisfy – and it has none other than Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly at the helm. Set in the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen, the show follows a former detective who makes a discovery that pulls her back into a life she thought she'd left behind. Under Salt Marsh drops on Sky and NOW in the UK on 30 January



