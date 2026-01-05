Missing Emily in Paris? Netflix's 'forgotten 7-season gem' will fill the void

Are you missing Emily In Paris and looking for a new guilty-pleasure binge? Netflix's "forgotten gem" drama Younger, starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, is a series that could fill the void.

Told over seven seasons, each with 20-minute episodes, the show centres around Liza Miller, a 40-something woman recovering from a divorce who must navigate a new life in New York City as a single woman.

Fans of Emily in Paris, The Bold Type and Sex and the City should feel right at home with Younger. The series stars Sutton Foster and Emily in Paris's Debi Mazar, and comes from creator Darren Star, the mastermind behind Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sex and the City. It's a female-led drama about love, ambition and city life, making it an easy binge for fans of glossy, feel-good TV. Add in costume consultant Patricia Field, who also worked on Emily in Paris, and you get seriously fabulous on-screen fashion too.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out everything about Younger, which is available to watch on Netflix…

WATCH: Younger season 1 trailer

© Instagram/@youngertv Molly Bernard, Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff star What is Younger about? The series centres around Liza, played by Sutton Foster, whose recent divorce means she is now figuring out how to navigate her personal and professional life in New York City. The synopsis continues: "But starting a new career at her age proves difficult, which Liza realizes when she struggles to land a job in publishing. When her BFF Maggie (Debi Mazar) takes her out one night to distract her from her struggles, Liza meets 26-year-old Josh (Nico Tortorella), who mistakes her for someone much younger.

© Instagram/@youngertv Nico Tortorella plays Josh "After her encounter with Josh, and with some convincing from Maggie, Liza decides she's done playing by the rules and comes up with a plan: she just has to be younger. "So Liza pretends to be a twentysomething in order to get an entry-level job as an assistant to Diana Trout (Miriam Shor) at the publishing house Empirical Press, where she befriends 26-year-old Kelsey (Hilary Duff). "In the process, she gains a new sense of confidence and learns that it's never too late to be whoever she wants to be. Now with a new job, an attractive young love interest and a budding friendship with her new co-worker – at a company led by a handsome executive (Peter Hermann) – Liza just has to make sure nobody finds out the truth about her age."

© Instagram/@youngertv Who stars in Younger? The series is led by Sutton Foster (Bunheads), who is currently romantically linked with Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman, as Liza Miller. She's joined by Hilary Duff (Gossip Girl, The Lizzie McGuire Movie) as Kelsey Peters and Debi Mazar (Kaos, Emily in Paris) as Maggie Amato. Other names include Nico Tortorella (Scream 4) as Josh, Miriam Shor (Lost Girls, Maestro) as Diana Trout, Peter Hermann (Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods) as Charles Brooks and Molly Bernard (Chicago Med, Hit Man) as Lauren Heller. Rounding out the cast are Charles Michael Davis (Grey’s Anatomy, The Originals) as Zane Anders, Laura Benanti (No Hard Feelings, Gossip Girl) as Quinn Tyler, Tessa Albertson (The Good Wife) as Caitlin Miller, Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton, Fair Play) as Clare and Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Shrinking) as Redmond.

© Instagram/@youngertv Debi Mazar plays Maggie Amato What did Darren Star say about making Younger? The series is often regarded as a forgotten gem, having initially landed on Paramount-owned TV Land before later attracting new audiences on bigger streamers. "It had a small, loyal fan base, but it was restricted," Darren told Deadline. "I hoped that when it was all done, that it would find a second home, that they would find a streaming platform.

© Instagram/@youngertv Phoebe Dynevor plays Clare "In fact, when I was doing Younger, it was made to be bingeable, every episode sort of had a cliffhanger. I thought, Oh, this could get on streaming, it's going to feel very streamable and bingeable. "So I was hoping but you never know – I mean, my dream was to see the show get acquired by Netflix, and it was wonderful when it happened. I wasn't sure, I could imagine how well it would do, but I just wanted it to have an opportunity to be seen, exposed to a wider audience."

All seven seasons of Younger are available to stream on Netflix