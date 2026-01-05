Watch: Netflix viewers 'can't wait' for star-studded crime thriller after first look drops

Netflix has just dropped a new trailer for its upcoming crime thriller The Rip, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck – and viewers are counting down the days already.
The upcoming movie reunites the star-studded duo, who play two police officers on the Miami-Dade Tactical Narcotics Team. When they make a huge – and illegal – discovery, tensions rise and suspicion begins to grow.
Is The Rip worth watching?
If you're a fan of crime-driven stories packed with action and corruption, this film could be right up your street. Not only does it boast a cast that includes Steven Yeun and Teyana Taylor alongside Damon and Affleck, but it's also based on a gripping true story.
Speaking about his inspiration for the film, writer-director Joe Carnahan revealed it stemmed from a "deeply personal" experience involving a friend. "It's inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic '70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era – films like Serpico and Prince of The City and more recently, Michael Mann's Heat," he said.
Commenting on the starry leads, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Time and time again, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have proved themselves to be an outstanding team both in front of and behind the camera. From the Oscar-winning drama Good Will Hunting to the more recent sports biopic Air, the pair have collaborated on some memorable projects, and The Rip looks like another hit in the making."
Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about The Rip…
What happens in The Rip trailer?
The clip opens with a close-up of Matt Damon's Lieutenant Dane Dumars, who says: "From the outside looking in, it seems simple. Seize the cash, count it and turn it in. On the inside, it's different."
It soon emerges that Dumars and the Miami-Dade Tactical Narcotics Team are operating in enemy territory and have uncovered $20 million in cartel cash – otherwise known as "the rip".
"In Miami, you have to count the money on-site, so that everybody knows how much is there," Damon explained to Netflix, a process that heightens tension between old partners Dumars and Byrne as they wrestle with the blurred line between cops and robbers.
"You wanna steal this rip, just say it out loud!" Byrne yells. "I don't trust you right now, and that's a problem."
As the clock ticks down, suspicion intensifies and the trailer ends with a man walking through a dark corridor while someone aims a gun at the back of his head.
What have viewers said about The Rip trailer?
After the trailer dropped, viewers were quick to take to Instagram to share their excitement for the upcoming film.
"I've been waiting for this one. Can't wait to see this next week," said one person, while another penned: "It's so nice to see Matt Damon and Ben Affleck again. This will be one of the best movies. As a big fan of their work, I'm very excited to see them."Praising the wider cast, a third viewer added: "I know it's amazing seeing Matt and Ben back together, but I'm also so happy to see Steven Yeun and Teyana Taylor in this too, such a great cast!"
What is The Rip about?
According to Netflix, the synopsis reads: "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question – including who they can rely on."
Who stars in The Rip?
The cast is led by Hollywood duo Matt Damon (Stillwater, The Bourne Identity) and Ben Affleck (Gone Girl, Triple Frontier).
They're joined by Steven Yeun (Beef, The Walking Dead), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One, The Book of Clarence), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Silent Night, Maria Full of Grace) and Sasha Calle (The Flash, The Young and the Restless).
Rounding out the ensemble are Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun, The Morning Show), Lina Esco (S.W.A.T), Scott Adkins (John Wick 4, Day Shift) and Kyle Chandler (Back in Action, Friday Night Lights).
The Rip lands on Netflix on 16 January