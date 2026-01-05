Watch: Netflix viewers 'can't wait' for star-studded crime thriller after first look drops

If you're a fan of crime-driven stories packed with action and corruption, this film could be right up your street. Not only does it boast a cast that includes Steven Yeun and Teyana Taylor alongside Damon and Affleck, but it's also based on a gripping true story.

Speaking about his inspiration for the film, writer-director Joe Carnahan revealed it stemmed from a "deeply personal" experience involving a friend. "It's inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic '70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era – films like Serpico and Prince of The City and more recently, Michael Mann's Heat," he said.

Commenting on the starry leads, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Time and time again, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have proved themselves to be an outstanding team both in front of and behind the camera. From the Oscar-winning drama Good Will Hunting to the more recent sports biopic Air, the pair have collaborated on some memorable projects, and The Rip looks like another hit in the making."

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about The Rip…