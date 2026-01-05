The Traitors sleuths unmask secret connection between 2 more contestants - and it's a major spoiler

While the Faithful are busy looking to uncloak the Traitors in their midst, viewers have done some detective work of their own and uncovered a secret connection between two of The Traitors stars. It's only been three episodes but season four has already delivered major surprises from a secret traitor pulling the strings to a mother and daughter pairing.

In a confessional in episode two, contestant Ross, 37, admitted he had a secret after it was revealed he knew Netty long before the show. Now some clever internet sleuths have found telling evidence he has history with another castmate.

Damo's Personal Training in London, where Ross works as a personal trainer, posted a group photo back in June 2024 - and alongside Ross in the photo is none other than his Traitors co-star, Ellie, 33. Ross and Ellie have seemed like perfect strangers on the show thus far, but the uncovered photo from a team outing over a year ago suggests otherwise.

In the since-deleted photo, psychologist Ellie wore her hair in braids as she stood next to Ross, who had his hand placed on her back. The nature of their relationship is unclear, so we'll have to stay tuned to see if we find out anything more on the show.

Viewers have been speculating the pair already knew each other after finding they'd interacted on past LinkedIn posts that have since been removed and posted separate vacation photos from Tenerife last summer.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Ross seems to have a connection with a second co-star

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Ellie is a psychologist

Ross' other surprise connection

In the first episode it was revealed Ross already knew fellow contestant Netty before arriving at the Traitors mansion. The pair met years ago through a mutual friend but hadn't seen each other in a long time.

According to executive producer Mike Cotton, who is also the Creative Director at production company Studio Lambert, the duo's casting was a genuine coincidence. Mike revealed it was discovered Ross and Netty had a connection during the lengthy background checks when producers found the pair followed each other on social media.

"It was not intentional at all, and we actually cast them as individuals," Mike revealed at a press launch held at Electric Cinema in Notting Hill, London, in December.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Ross pictured between Ellie (left) and Netty (right)

"We do really lengthy background checks on anyone that takes part, and I think as part of that, we discovered that they followed each other on social media," explained Mike.

"We knew that there was a tenuous link, but we didn't know whether they were going to recognise each other or how they would react." Mike explained the producers thought it "was really interesting to see what it added to the game."

Secret connections on The Traitors

The Traitors is a show about lying and deception, and part of that has included contestants coming into the show with a secret. We've seen contestants lie about their jobs and backgrounds - it proved to be a successful strategy for Leanne from season three who went on to win the whole show without anyone uncovering she was not a nail technician, but actually a former British Army soldier.

Occasionally contestants have gone onto the show with a secret connection to another cast mate. One of the most explosive reveals was Alex and Tom's pre-existing romance on season one of The Traitors UK. The pair went onto the show pretending to be strangers, but Tom ended up revealing they were dating during a breakfast speech early on in the season. Season four had mother and daughter duo Roxy and Judy keep their connection a secret, only for Judy to be banished at the first round table.