Who left The Traitors? Every contestant who has been banished and murdered so far

Warning! The Traitors season 4 spoilers lie ahead…

The New Year was well and truly kick-started on Thursday evening when host Claudia Winkleman opened season four of the BBC's hit series, The Traitors, with her usual Gothic flair.

The new series, which follows the celebrity spin-off in October, features a fresh batch of 22 contestants from across the nation, as well as a brand-new twist in the form of the Secret Traitor, which has ultimately taken much of the power away from the Traitors and sent viewers into a frenzy of theories.

On Saturday night, a shock banishment of Traitor Hugo by the Faithful saw Claudia's chosen three cut down to two, with remaining villains Rachel and Stephen going on to complete the first "murder in plain sight" challenge, which will eventually unveil the Secret Traitor.

WATCH: The Traitors season 4 teaser

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem While we attempt to patiently wait for the next episode to land on Wednesday, here's a list of the contestants who have found themselves banished and murdered so far…

Who has left The Traitors so far?

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Hugo (Traitor) – banished Barrister Hugo was unmasked as a Traitor after the Faithful surprisingly pulled off an early roundtable victory. Despite being betrayed by his fellow Traitor Stephen, Hugo said upon his exit: "I do hope the Traitors go on to win, notwithstanding that Stephen stabbed me in the front. I think it's about time the Traitors bounce back. So yes, they've got my unqualified support." "I've got mixed feelings about leaving the game. I love the game, and I think it's important that everyone plays to win. "When I was there, it was such a fun time. I don't think I fell out with anyone and I didn't do anything particularly devious or dastardly. So yeah, it was a great, fun time to be there, but a good time to go. Always leave them wanting more."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Ben (Faithful) – murdered This one hurt, as the Traitors targeted Ben to deliberately shift suspicion onto Ross after Ben voiced his doubts earlier in the episode. Speaking of his time on the show, Ben said: "I'm broken-hearted, but I have won anyway just by playing the game."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Judy (Faithful) – banished Much to the dismay of her daughter Roxy, who is also in the line-up of Faithful, Judy was banished after being accused of changing her behaviour from the train station to the castle. Speaking of her experience, Judy said: "It's been incredible, and the friendships that we've built up are incredible. It's a unique situation that we've all been in together and I've loved every minute of it. I was there playing the game the best I could. Unfortunately, it wasn't good enough."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Netty (Faithful) – murdered Netty seemed to be cursed from the start, having surprisingly bumped into Ross, whom she knew from years ago. Chosen from the shortlist supplied by the Secret Traitor to Rachel, Hugo and Stephen, the Traitors ultimately decided that Netty's short time on the show was up. Describing her end as "bittersweet", Netty said: "I didn't have the time that I had hoped to have, but I think I've had the time I was meant to have. I've had the experience that it should have been for me, and I get to watch it as a viewer now, not knowing what's going to come."

The Traitors season 4 release schedule

This season of The Traitors will include 12 episodes, which are due to reach a gripping finale on Friday 23 January. The BBC One episode schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 – Thursday 1 January at 8pm

Episode 2 – Friday 2 January at 8pm

Episode 3 – Saturday 3 January at 7:45pm

Episode 4 – Wednesday 7 January at 8pm

Episode 5 – Thursday 8 January at 8pm

Episode 6 – Friday 9 January at 8pm

Episode 7 – Wednesday 14 January (time TBA)

Episode 8 – Thursday 15 January (time TBA)

Episode 9 – Friday 16 January (time TBA)

Episode 10 – Wednesday 21 January (time TBA)

Episode 11 – Thursday 22 January (time TBA)

Episode 12 – Friday 23 January (time TBA)

The Traitors seasons one to three are available to watch on iPlayer