Meet The Traitors season 4 line-up – and see how fans react to 'genius' new twist

Ring the alarm! The Traitors is officially back for season four – and with a new instalment comes a fresh twist that fans just can't get enough of.

The first episode opened with host Claudia Winkleman singing along to Fleetwood Mac's Little Lies – a promising omen for what was to come for this year's contestants.

As well as following the usual rules, which see 22 people from across the UK descend on a Scottish castle to compete for up to £120k, the BBC has switched things up by introducing the 'Secret Traitor' – a person whose identity remains a mystery to both the Faithful and the three other Traitors. If you're still a bit lost, click here to read our handy explainer on the new twist.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Euan Cherry Claudia Winkleman hosts the hit show

With Stephen, Rachel and Hugo chosen as Claudia's Traitors, keep reading to see what viewers thought of the new rule, and meet this season's line-up…

What have viewers been saying about The Traitors season 4?

Fans have been loving the Secret Traitor twist, and were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on the shakeup.

"The Secret Traitor twist is EXACTLY what the show needed! Fascinated to find out who it’ll be!" said one viewer, while another wrote: "Oooohhh Secret Traitor… perfect."

A third added: "A Secret Traitor – that's an interesting one, if they stay undetected and figure out who the Traitors are, they can really cause chaos on both sides," while a fourth said: "So the Secret Traitor cannot be murdered by the traitors and they in turn cannot put the traitors names on the shortlist. This is GENIUS."

Meet The Traitors season 4 line-up

This year's cast promises another great mix of personalities from across the UK, including:

1/ 22 © BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Adam – a 34-year-old Builder from Essex

2/ 22 © BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Amanda – a 57-year-old Retired Police Detective from Brighton

3/ 22 © BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Ben – a 66-year-old Retired person from Hampshire

4/ 22 © BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Ellie – a 33-year-old Psychologist from London

5/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Faraaz – a 22-year-old Internal Auditor from Middlesbrough

6/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Fiona – a 62-year-old Local Government Officer from Swansea

7/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Harriet – a 52-year-old Crime Writer and Former Barrister from London

8/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Hugo – a 51-year-old Barrister from London (Born in Cardiff)

9/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Jack – a 29-year-old Personal Trainer from Essex

10/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Jade – a 25-year-old PhD Student from the West Midlands

11/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem James – a 38-year-old Gardener from Weymouth

12/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Jessie – a 28-year-old Hairstylist from Hull

13/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Judy – a 60-year-old Child Liaison Officer from Doncaster

14/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Matthew – a 35-year-old Creative Director from Edinburgh

15/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Maz – a 59-year-old Civil Servant from Preston

16/ 22 © BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Netty – a 42-year-old Nursery School Teacher from Glasgow

17/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Rachel – a 42-year-old Head of Communications from County Down

18/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Reece – a 27-year-old Sweet Shop Assistant from Sheffield

19/ 22 © BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Ross – a 37-year-old Sales Exec and Personal Trainer from London

20/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Roxy – a 32-year-old Recruiter from Amsterdam

21/ 22 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Sam – a 34-year-old Account Manager from North Yorkshire