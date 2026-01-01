Meet The Traitors season 4 line-up – and see how fans react to 'genius' new twist

The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, who chose this season's Traitors Stephen, Rachel and Hugo in the first episode

Rachel, Jessie, Stephen, Faraaz, Maz, Ellie, Harriet, Hugo, Jack, Fiona, Sam, Adam, Roxy, Reece (l-r front row) James, Matthew, Jade, Netty, Ross, Judy, Ben, Amanda & Claudia Winkleman© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem
Ring the alarm! The Traitors is officially back for season four – and with a new instalment comes a fresh twist that fans just can't get enough of.

The first episode opened with host Claudia Winkleman singing along to Fleetwood Mac's Little Lies – a promising omen for what was to come for this year's contestants.

As well as following the usual rules, which see 22 people from across the UK descend on a Scottish castle to compete for up to £120k, the BBC has switched things up by introducing the 'Secret Traitor' – a person whose identity remains a mystery to both the Faithful and the three other Traitors. If you're still a bit lost, click here to read our handy explainer on the new twist. 

Claudia Winkleman© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Euan Cherry
Claudia Winkleman hosts the hit show

With Stephen, Rachel and Hugo chosen as Claudia's Traitors, keep reading to see what viewers thought of the new rule, and meet this season's line-up…

WATCH: The Traitors season 4 teaser

What have viewers been saying about The Traitors season 4?

Fans have been loving the Secret Traitor twist, and were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on the shakeup. 

"The Secret Traitor twist is EXACTLY what the show needed! Fascinated to find out who it’ll be!" said one viewer, while another wrote: "Oooohhh Secret Traitor… perfect."

A third added: "A Secret Traitor –  that's an interesting one, if they stay undetected and figure out who the Traitors are, they can really cause chaos on both sides," while a fourth said: "So the Secret Traitor cannot be murdered by the traitors and they in turn cannot put the traitors names on the shortlist. This is GENIUS."

Meet The Traitors season 4 line-up

This year's cast promises another great mix of personalities from across the UK, including:

1/22

Adam – a 34-year-old Builder from Essex© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Adam – a 34-year-old Builder from Essex

2/22

Amanda – a 57-year-old Retired Police Detective from Brighton© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Amanda – a 57-year-old Retired Police Detective from Brighton

3/22

Ben – a 66-year-old Retired person from Hampshire© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Ben – a 66-year-old Retired person from Hampshire

4/22

Ellie – a 33-year-old Psychologist from London© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Ellie – a 33-year-old Psychologist from London

5/22

Faraaz – a 22-year-old Internal Auditor from Middlesbrough© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Faraaz – a 22-year-old Internal Auditor from Middlesbrough

6/22

Fiona – a 62-year-old Local Government Officer from Swansea© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Fiona – a 62-year-old Local Government Officer from Swansea

7/22

Harriet – a 52-year-old Crime Writer and Former Barrister from London© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Harriet – a 52-year-old Crime Writer and Former Barrister from London

8/22

Hugo – a 51-year-old Barrister from London (Born in Cardiff)© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Hugo – a 51-year-old Barrister from London (Born in Cardiff)

9/22

Jack – a 29-year-old Personal Trainer from Essex© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Jack – a 29-year-old Personal Trainer from Essex

10/22

Jade – a 25-year-old PhD Student from the West Midlands© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Jade – a 25-year-old PhD Student from the West Midlands

11/22

James – a 38-year-old Gardener from Weymouth© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

James – a 38-year-old Gardener from Weymouth

12/22

Jessie – a 28-year-old Hairstylist from Hull© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Jessie – a 28-year-old Hairstylist from Hull

13/22

Judy – a 60-year-old Child Liaison Officer from Doncaster© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Judy – a 60-year-old Child Liaison Officer from Doncaster

14/22

Matthew – a 35-year-old Creative Director from Edinburgh© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Matthew – a 35-year-old Creative Director from Edinburgh

15/22

Maz – a 59-year-old Civil Servant from Preston© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Maz – a 59-year-old Civil Servant from Preston

16/22

Netty© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Netty – a 42-year-old Nursery School Teacher from Glasgow

17/22

Rachel – a 42-year-old Head of Communications from County Down© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Rachel – a 42-year-old Head of Communications from County Down

18/22

Reece – a 27-year-old Sweet Shop Assistant from Sheffield© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Reece – a 27-year-old Sweet Shop Assistant from Sheffield

19/22

Ross© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Ross – a 37-year-old Sales Exec and Personal Trainer from London

20/22

Roxy – a 32-year-old Recruiter from Amsterdam© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Roxy – a 32-year-old Recruiter from Amsterdam

21/22

Sam – a 34-year-old Account Manager from North Yorkshire© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Sam – a 34-year-old Account Manager from North Yorkshire

22/22

Stephen – a 32-year-old Cyber Security Consultant from London© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Stephen – a 32-year-old Cyber Security Consultant from London

