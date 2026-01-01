Meet The Traitors season 4 line-up – and see how fans react to 'genius' new twist

Ring the alarm! The Traitors is officially back for season four – and with a new instalment comes a fresh twist that fans just can't get enough of.
The first episode opened with host Claudia Winkleman singing along to Fleetwood Mac's Little Lies – a promising omen for what was to come for this year's contestants.
As well as following the usual rules, which see 22 people from across the UK descend on a Scottish castle to compete for up to £120k, the BBC has switched things up by introducing the 'Secret Traitor' – a person whose identity remains a mystery to both the Faithful and the three other Traitors. If you're still a bit lost, click here to read our handy explainer on the new twist.
With Stephen, Rachel and Hugo chosen as Claudia's Traitors, keep reading to see what viewers thought of the new rule, and meet this season's line-up…
What have viewers been saying about The Traitors season 4?
Fans have been loving the Secret Traitor twist, and were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on the shakeup.
"The Secret Traitor twist is EXACTLY what the show needed! Fascinated to find out who it’ll be!" said one viewer, while another wrote: "Oooohhh Secret Traitor… perfect."
A third added: "A Secret Traitor – that's an interesting one, if they stay undetected and figure out who the Traitors are, they can really cause chaos on both sides," while a fourth said: "So the Secret Traitor cannot be murdered by the traitors and they in turn cannot put the traitors names on the shortlist. This is GENIUS."
Meet The Traitors season 4 line-up
This year's cast promises another great mix of personalities from across the UK, including:
Adam – a 34-year-old Builder from Essex
Amanda – a 57-year-old Retired Police Detective from Brighton
Ben – a 66-year-old Retired person from Hampshire
Ellie – a 33-year-old Psychologist from London
Faraaz – a 22-year-old Internal Auditor from Middlesbrough
Fiona – a 62-year-old Local Government Officer from Swansea
Harriet – a 52-year-old Crime Writer and Former Barrister from London
Hugo – a 51-year-old Barrister from London (Born in Cardiff)
Jack – a 29-year-old Personal Trainer from Essex
Jade – a 25-year-old PhD Student from the West Midlands
James – a 38-year-old Gardener from Weymouth
Jessie – a 28-year-old Hairstylist from Hull
Judy – a 60-year-old Child Liaison Officer from Doncaster
Matthew – a 35-year-old Creative Director from Edinburgh
Maz – a 59-year-old Civil Servant from Preston
Netty – a 42-year-old Nursery School Teacher from Glasgow
Rachel – a 42-year-old Head of Communications from County Down
Reece – a 27-year-old Sweet Shop Assistant from Sheffield
Ross – a 37-year-old Sales Exec and Personal Trainer from London
Roxy – a 32-year-old Recruiter from Amsterdam
Sam – a 34-year-old Account Manager from North Yorkshire
Stephen – a 32-year-old Cyber Security Consultant from London