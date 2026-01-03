The Traitors viewers believe they've cracked the code about identity of secret traitor thanks to their handwriting

While January is often coined a depressing month, the new series of The Traitors collectively perked up everyone's spirits on New Year's Day. I was one of the 6.4 million viewers who tuned into BBC One, eagerly awaiting the drama and I was not disappointed. Presenter Claudia Winkleman brought us 22 new players, and a shocking new twist - the secret traitor.

What is the 'secret traitor'?

One person has been selected as the 'secret traitor' and their identity is not known by the other traitors or us, the viewers at home. Each episode, the secret traitor has had to offer up a shortlist of people who are eligible for murder. When our Acting TV and Film Editor, Nicky Morris, attended the show's exclusive launch event, Executive producer Mike Cotton, said he loves the new rule. "I think what's really interesting is that the Traitors are used to having all of the power, and for once they don't," he said. "There's a murder shortlist, they can only murder from that, they don't have free reign over who to kill."

Since episode two dropped, fan comments have been swirling online about who the mystery person could be, and the clue is in the handwriting! A clip of the secret traitor's list of eligible players to be murdered revealed both the hand and handwriting of the player – which of course has been analysed under the microscope on social media. Fans of the show took to X to share their thoughts with one writing: "The secret traitor is a right-handed woman…look at the way they fold that paper…definitely a woman’s touch! Oh, and that handwriting!"

Another went even further and declared a name. "Look at the handwriting! The letters in each name are linked together. Look at Roxy’s handwriting at the round table they are identical!!! She has to be the secret traitor." As soon as I saw this post, I thought what genius detective work! However, others were quick to dismiss the handwriting match: "Nope the capital J is different," and: " No, the signatures of her handwriting are not there." Based off the handwriting, I think the #secrettraitor is Harriet, Roxy or Ellie #TheTraitorsUK

Divided fans on series 4 twist

As an avid fan of the show I've seen the ongoing requests for the traitors be kept secret - and this time around the producers have tried to deliver an element of that with the secret traitor. Season 4's new twist has left fans divided, though. Some love the new element that puts them as part of the game, while others find it annoying. "The Secret Traitor twist is EXACTLY what the show needed! Fascinated to find out who it’ll be!" said one viewer.

However, another disagreed: "I have to admit I am not liking the #SecretTraitor twist to this new series. It didn’t make me gasp or grab me - I’m just annoyed by it. I don’t want to be annoyed at a show that has up until now GRIPPED me. It’s not started well. Feel disappointed #TheTraitorsUK."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Judy has been banished

What's happened in series 4 so far?

Spoiler alerts claxon! The Traitors, Stephen, Rachel and Hugo, were selected by Claudia and they are working hard to figure out who the secret traitor is. Netty has been murdered and Judy has been banished. As ever, a few are keeping secrets like Roxy not revealing that Judy is her mum and Amanda keeping quiet about her detective career.

Will the seer twist remain?

Last series, a seer twist was introduced, where this power allows one contestant to reveal the identity of one other player - whether that be faithful or traitor. Some viewers claimed it ruined the finale last time so it will be interesting to see if the production team bring it back around. If not, there will be sure to be other twists along the way. Episode three airs on Saturday 3 January at 8pm and we can't wait!