Could Callum Turner and Dua Lipa be the new James Bond power couple?

mong the ever-changing roster of internet boyfriends, fronted by the likes of Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn, Callum is one of the industry's hottest heartthrobs in a more low-key way.

The aforementioned slew of stars have either recently fronted a big blockbuster or are set to star in career-defining projects. Whether it be Jacob's starring role in Frankenstein, which has already won him a Critic's Choice Award, and his upcoming role in Wuthering Heights, Paul featuring as the hunky lead in Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel, and being cast as Paul McCartney in the highly anticipated upcoming Beatles biopic.

As well as Joseph's recent debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, like his Irish actor co-star, his upcoming appearance as George Harrison in the aforementioned Beatles biopic. Meanwhile, Callum, who is still awaiting his career-defining role, seems to be the perfect choice.

HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film Editor, Nicky Morris, explains: "Callum Turner feels like the perfect choice for James Bond. Not only does he fit the brief when it comes to his physique, being 6 '1, dark-haired and stereotypically good-looking, but he's also 35, meaning he can commit to multiple films over the course of a decade or so. Plus, while he's certainly a big name, partly due to his relationship with Dua Lipa, as well as parts in Masters of the Air, The Boys in the Boat and The Capture, he's yet to have a career-defining role. Could this be his big moment? I think so."