Could Callum Turner and Dua Lipa be the new James Bond power couple?

They may be the king and queen of a sun-soaked getaway, but is there a new title on the cards for power couple Callum Turner and Dua Lipa?
The 35-year-old British actor, famous for his roles in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Eternity and Emma, is at the centre of swirling speculation as to who will inherit the coveted role of James Bond in the latest instalment of the franchise, rumoured to be hitting our screens in 2028.
There have been reports of late that Callum has, in fact, signed on to play the next 007, but while nothing has been confirmed, we can't help but think the London-born star would be a brilliant fit for the role, and that his glamorous songstress future wife could also be heavily involved if all proves true.
Why would Callum be a good choice?
mong the ever-changing roster of internet boyfriends, fronted by the likes of Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn, Callum is one of the industry's hottest heartthrobs in a more low-key way.
The aforementioned slew of stars have either recently fronted a big blockbuster or are set to star in career-defining projects. Whether it be Jacob's starring role in Frankenstein, which has already won him a Critic's Choice Award, and his upcoming role in Wuthering Heights, Paul featuring as the hunky lead in Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel, and being cast as Paul McCartney in the highly anticipated upcoming Beatles biopic.
As well as Joseph's recent debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, like his Irish actor co-star, his upcoming appearance as George Harrison in the aforementioned Beatles biopic. Meanwhile, Callum, who is still awaiting his career-defining role, seems to be the perfect choice.
HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film Editor, Nicky Morris, explains: "Callum Turner feels like the perfect choice for James Bond. Not only does he fit the brief when it comes to his physique, being 6 '1, dark-haired and stereotypically good-looking, but he's also 35, meaning he can commit to multiple films over the course of a decade or so. Plus, while he's certainly a big name, partly due to his relationship with Dua Lipa, as well as parts in Masters of the Air, The Boys in the Boat and The Capture, he's yet to have a career-defining role. Could this be his big moment? I think so."
Would the fans be happy?
Taking on the role of 007 isn't like inheriting any other role; the actor who will go on to play the famous spy will be stepping into the shoes of arguably the coolest character in cinema, previously portrayed by Hollywood actors, Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore and Sean Connery, who all have Bond's famous suave charisma and charm in spades.
The role also comes with an intense level of scrutiny from the decades-long fanbase,
so what is the consensus on Callum? HELLO!'s long-standing Bond fan, Sharnaz Shahid, says she'd be more than happy for the London-born actor to step into the role.
"As a lifelong Bond fan, Masters of the Air sealed the deal for me. I was genuinely impressed by Callum Turner - he would make a fantastic 007. He has everything Bond needs: charm, the ability to command every scene and a calm, unflappable presence under pressure. I think he has the right amount of confidence (without arrogance) on-screen - the total package. I would be happy if he were cast as the next Bond."
The Dua of it all
As one of the biggest young power couples of our generation, it would be highly unlikely for Callum's alleged involvement in the famous franchise to come without a sprinkle of magic from his global pop-sensation fiancée, whom Callum proposed to last year.
Not only could the singer be involved in creating a new Bond theme, following in the footsteps of Adele and Billie Eilish, but could she also be Callum's Bond girl?
While the suggestion might surprise some (it shouldn't, if you saw those photos of the singer performing water yoga last year), Callum said in a recent interview with Variety that he will no longer be taking on roles that require him to kiss other actresses.
"Even though it's my job, my kisses are only for Dua," he said, which would make it hard for him to step into the role of the famous fictional ladies' man.
Meanwhile, Dua is no stranger to the big screen, having appeared in Greta Gerwig's Barbie in 2023 and Argylle in 2024, alongside Henry Cavill.