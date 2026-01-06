New Travelling Auctioneers star James Broad's private life away from the screen

The Travelling Auctioneers has returned to the BBC, and fans have been treated to four new additions to the cast, including new auctioneer James 'JB' Broad.

The star has joined the cast alongside fellow auctioneer Briony 'Bee Harford' and furniture restorers Lauren Wood and Saf Fakir. Speaking about joining the cast, James said: "The chance to travel and meet incredible people while uncovering the stories behind their cherished possessions is something truly magical. I'm particularly looking forward to the excitement of the auctions themselves – there's nothing quite like the anticipation of finding out which items resonate most with buyers."

James is incredibly proud of the team, and two weeks before the show returned, he said: "I feel so lucky to have the privilege of working with these wonderful humans, each and every one of you are bloody amazing and the show wouldn't be what it is without you all – so thank you."

So, what is there to know about the auctioneer? Here's everything HELLO! could find out…

Wife

James is happily married, with the star walking down the aisle with wife Emma Pawsey on 14 November 2024, three years after James popped the question. He proposed to Emma back in 2021, and at the time he wrote: "Yesterday the most exciting thing happened, I asked the love of my life to marry me and she actually said YES.

"Emma is a girl who has stood by me through everything, she's made me laugh more than you could imagine, she's beautiful inside and out and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her. If you have a glass in your hand (which you should do as it's nearly Christmas) please raise it to the most incredible girl I've ever met, my fiancé – Emma Pawsey."

© Instagram James and Emma announced their engagement in 2021

The pair's magical wedding took place at Shustoke Barn, Warwickshire. Speaking of the day: "I got married to the love of my life @em.broady_ and we had the most magical and special day we could've asked for.

"It took some serious amount of planning, but I'm so glad it paid off, I'm incredibly proud to say that we got the wedding we both deserved and always wished for - I love you wifey."

The couple married in 2024 View post on Instagram

Although the couple don't currently have children, they do share an adorable Labradoodle, named Bailey, and they can be seen driving around in their VW van, affectionately named Vinnie.

Auctioneering career

According to his website, James started in the business back when he was 17, although he started as a porter, where his role was "moving furniture and carrying boxes". The star started falling in love with the stories and theatre contained within an auction house, deciding to make it his passion.

"Fast forward more than a decade, and today I'm Associate Director and Lead Auctioneer at Whittaker & Biggs Auction Room — standing on the rostrum where I once stacked chairs, and guiding clients through valuations, sales, and the thrill of bidding," he explained.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/STV James is now part of The Travelling Auctioneers family

The star's work has led him into television, and fans of The Travelling Auctioneers may recognise him from similar shows. James has been featured on the likes of The Bidding Room, Antiques Roadshow and The Great Antiques Challenge.

The auctioneer appears to enjoy his time on TV, and ahead of his television debut, he posted: "Tonight is my debut on Antiques Roadshow. Never in a million years did I think I would be saying this, for once, I'm going to say I'm actually pretty bloody proud of myself."