Celebrity Traitors star Nick Mohammed's life off-screen with three kids and wife Becca

Nick Mohammed has made it all the way to the final of Celebrity Traitors alongside fellow Faithfuls, Joe Marler and David Olusuga; however, the question on the nation's lips is whether the trio will realise that Alan Carr and Cat Burns are Traitors, vying for victory. Nick started as a quiet player in the show, before becoming more vocal in later episodes, working with Joe in an attempt to uncover the traitors, being part of the team who successfully exposed Jonathan Ross as one.

The star, 45, became a household name thanks to his role as Nathan Shelley on Ted Lasso, with the actor winning two Emmy Awards thanks to the part. Away from the hit Apple series, Nick has also appeared in Intelligence, alongside Friends star David Schwimmer; Drifters and popular films including Christopher Robin, The Kid Would Be King and Bridget Jones' Baby.

Away from his career, Nick is married to his university sweetheart, Becca, and the couple share three children, all of whom will no doubt be cheering their famous dad on. The star keeps much of his private life out of the public sphere, but has shared some details about his family. Here's all you need to know about the star's life away from the screen…

Wife and children

Nick first met his wife, Becca, at St Aidan's College, Durham University, when they played together in an orchestra. Nick played the violin during his time at university, a skill that he has continued with, with it even featured in Ted Lasso. Speaking to Esquire in 2023, Nick revealed that his wife had joined him to record the piece that was featured in the series.

"My wife and I went and recorded it together, and we had discussed for ages with Jason [Sudeikis] what the piece could be," he told the publication. "We landed on this piece, which is actually Jason's idea. It's really a very simple piece, but even though it is simple, it's actually quite difficult because it requires quite a lot of control. But it was special to get to do that with Becca, because that's how we met, playing in the same orchestra together at university. She plays viola as well as the piano. And she loves it."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for App Nick and Becca met while studying at university

It's not just in music that Becca is able to match Nick, as it appears that she's also quite the comedian. During an interview with The Guardian in 2017, he was asked about the funniest person he knew, responding: "My wife. Pretty much every day she'll say something that makes me roar with laughter (which I'll then secretly write down)."

The pair are parents to three children, sons Finn and Arthur and daughter Annie. In the same interview with Esquire, Nick revealed that the birth of Annie was the reason he missed out when the cast of Ted Lasso met President Donald Trump. After joking about being a "huge Trump fan", he added: "So as much as I would've loved to go to the White House, Annie was due literally on the same day. I couldn't be there, but I was there in spirit and I love what they did there."

© Instagram Nick is a proud dad to three children

While Nick hasn't spoken too much about his children, during an interview with The Sunday Post in 2023, he revealed that his eldest son, Finn, has an eidetic memory. When Nick was asked about viral clips of his Mr. Swallow character being able to memorise a deck of cards, the actor replied: "My eldest son has an eidetic memory, which is essentially photographic, but mine is good too. The maths and memory stunts I've done are real and legit; it’s stuff I've taught myself." The youngster also appeared on an episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, where he showed off his special skill.

In a separate interview with The Guardian in 2023, he opened up about his three kids, saying: "I've got two boys, seven and five, and a baby girl. It's mad, but wonderful. Like all new parents, we had zero clue. My wife is a teacher, so we thought: 'It won't be that difficult.' Obviously it was – and still is – exhausting."