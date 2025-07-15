Mix Tape star Jim Sturgess's private life with famous wife – including 'miracle' baby

Jim Sturgess is starring in the BBC's new romantic drama, Mix Tape, in which he plays music journalist Dan, who reconnects with his childhood love Alison, played by Teresa Palmer (The Last Anniversary), after years spent apart from one another.

While the 47-year-old actor is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his roles in One Day, Cloud Atlas, and more recently, The Stolen Girl, how much do you know about his life off-camera? Find out more below.

© Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Jim Sturgess and Teresa Palmer star in Mix Tape

Jim Sturgess's famous wife

Since 2019, Jim has been married to actress and producer Dina Mousawi.

Dina, 46, who hails from Bradford, gave birth to the couple's second child in March. Sharing the news on Instagram, the actress penned: "9 pregnancies. 2 children. 46 yrs old. 1,245 extra grey hairs! Natural conception.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Jim is married to producer Dina Mousawi

"Welcome to the world our miracle baby. We got there @officialjimsturgess."

Jim was quick to comment on the post, writing: "You're a miracle. It's a miracle. Worth every grey hair."

The couple, who live in East London, are also parents to a four-year-old boy, whose name they've kept private.

Jim's home life

Jim often shares snippets of his life off-screen with his Instagram followers. Most recently, the actor posted a carousel of sunny snaps from his family holiday to Chania in Greece, including one of his wife and son posing for a photo against a graffiti-covered wall.

Clearly a supportive husband, Jim paid tribute to his wife on Instagram back in 2023 for her work on the short film, Yellow.

"Real proud of my wife @dmousawi for producing this poignant short film YELLOW," penned the actor, before going on to say: "A short film is a very particular art form. The task of trying to tell a big and impactful story in a short, simple way is not an easy one."

Praising the film, he continued: "But YELLOW makes you connect and hold tight to the 2 central characters and the enormity of their situation in just a few minutes. Making commentary on the complexities being faced by women in Afghanistan without even seemingly trying to."

Jim's life off-camera

Opening up about his experience of fame during a 2020 interview with The Standard, Jim revealed that he doesn't often get stopped when he's out and about in London.

© Disney + Jim recently starred in The Stolen Girl

"I've always felt like I can go out and about," he explained. "Particularly back home in London, it's like nothing ever happened, which I found confusing at the beginning. But as time went on, I realised it was a real blessing, I could be pretty anonymous. I feel I'm probably more recognised in America than I am back home."

Jim's music career

Away from the cameras, Jim is also a successful musician and has been writing songs since he was a teenager.

He currently performs under the alias King Curious and released his debut album, Common Sense For The Animal, last year.

Jim Sturgess shot to fame after starring with Anne Hathaway in One Day

Speaking about how he developed a passion for music, Jim told Wonderland last August: "When I was about 15 years old, I joined a band. We were young but we were into it. Rehearsing in my mate's garage, learning covers and then writing our own songs. It was our life back then."

Mix Tape is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.