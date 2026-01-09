Travis Kelce's mom Donna breaks down in tears after she's 'banished' from The Traitors

The Traitors season 4 dropped its first three episodes on Peacock on Thursday January 8 and it was time to say goodbye to Donna 'Mama' Kelce, who was banished from the castle after the group chose to boot her out.

At the roundtable, Donna tried to deflect the attention on to Michael Rapaport, claiming that he was "taking time at the roundtable, monopolizing and being loud [to] continually driving the conversation." But the majority of the group chose to evict Donna, largely due to her quiet, reserved demeanor and lack of assertiveness.

© Euan Cherry/Peacock Donna was banished

"Playing a traitor was tough but I gave it my best shot," she told the camera before becoming overcome with emotions. "It was a dream come true but…. These are happy tears that I get to do this at this point in my life. It's just the joy of being in the game."

The fourth season of the hit series kicked off on Thursday, and Ian Terry was the first contestant murdered by the Traitors, Rob Rausch, Lisa Rinna, and Candiace Dillard Bassett.

© Euan Cherry/Peacock Tiffany Mitchell, Eric Nam, Donna, Caroline Stanbury, Kristen Kish, Lisa Rinna in The Traitors

Donna, 73, escaped the first vote, which sent Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams packing from Ardross Castle – even though she was later revealed to be a Faithful.

Donna was the secret traitor.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift with her future mother-in-law Donna and Travis Kelce in 2025

Donna is mom to NFL superstars Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, and Jason previously admitted he was concerned about how his mom would fare on the series.

"I feel like in that show, you have to be manipulative and cunning, and you’ve gotta be cutthroat,” Jason, 38, told Entertainment Tonight when she was first announced. "So I don’t know, we’ll see. I’m anxious to see how she did."

© Euan Cherry/Peacock Candiace Dillard Bassett is one of the traitors

The Traitors follows a group of contestants referred to as the "Faithful" – but among them are the "Traitors," a group of contestants privately selected by Alan. Their goal is to eliminate the Faithfuls without being discovered, and claim the prize money for themselves, and each night the Traitors meet to decide which Faithful will be "murdered".

The remaining Faithful contestants do not know who has been eliminated until the following day, when that person does not enter the castle for breakfast. However, also each night, the entire group participates in the Banishment Ceremony – where the players discuss who they believe may be a Traitor, before voting as a group to remove one contestant.

© Euan Cherry/Peacock The group sit during a banishment ceremony on The Traitors season 4

Season four includes Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, who was famously the first to be eliminated in season three. Former Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, Mark Ballas, the Dancing with the Stars professional, and Dorinda's fellow Housewives Lisa Rinna, Candiace, and Caroline Stanbury are also be taking part, as is Love Island USA star Rob Rausch alongside Love Island UK favorite Maura Higgins.

The US version of the series recently won five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for Alan Cumming, and Outstanding Reality Competition Program. It has already been renewed for season five.