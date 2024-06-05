The Traitors secures major royal coup with new signing – details

We can't wait now! The Traitors has revealed the cast for its upcoming third season and it involves major stars like Lord Ivan Mountbatten, the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Sam Asghari, the ex-husband of Britney Spears.

Like other seasons of the show, the upcoming season of The Traitors will feature 21 contestants, some of whom will be the titular 'Traitors' who have to murder the 'Faithfuls' and keep their identities secret in an attempt to win up to $250,000.

Full cast

Also joining Lord Ivan and Sam are The Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper, RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bob the Drag Queen, Big Brother stars Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes, and Survivor stars Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins, 'Boston' Rob Mariano and Tony Vlachos.

Rounding out the cast are model Chanel Ayan, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Summer House star Ciara Miller, Real Housewives stars Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley and Robyn Dixon, Zac Efron's younger brother Dylan Efron, The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, wrestler Nikki Garcia, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Sarah Hyland's husband Wells Adams.

© David M. Benett Lord Ivar is the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin

What happened in season 2?

The last season of The Traitors was won by Faithfuls Chris 'CT' Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella, successfully banishing Traitor Kate Chastain.

Last season saw a twist with two new rooms, the scullery, the folly and a stone-covered area, and Sheilds were now won in challenges as opposed to from the Armory.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Britney's ex has also been cast

Who will be hosting?

It hasn't been confirmed yet, but we're certain that Alan Cumming, who hosted the first two seasons, will be returning in the role.



Speaking about the show, Alan explained: "The more sort of theatrical elements of it – we were maybe a little tentative about in the first season, because it was so new, it was great to be able to embrace them fully. We found our stride and tone more in Season 2."