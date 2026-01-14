The Traitors season 4 finale set for major change

The Traitors series four finale is looming, and while fans will undoubtedly be sad to see another instalment of the hit BBC reality show draw to a close, this season really has been a wild ride. With cunning betrayals, unexpected backstabbing and shock twists, it's been edge-of-your-seat viewing that's become the ultimate watercooler series.

But did you know that a welcome change has been made to the final episode? Keep reading to find out more.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Claudia Winkleman hosts the epic BBC show

When is the final?

The final will be broadcast on Friday 23 January on BBC One and iPlayer. The 12th and final instalment of the reality competition programme will reveal whether the Faithful or the Traitors have won the ultimate game of deceit and trust.

While we don't know which players will make it to the final, the show typically ends with four or five finalists, depending on how many contestants remain after the final roundtable.

Final set for major change

While all episodes of the latest series have been about an hour in length, the grand final will air for a total of 75 minutes, which means 15 more glorious minutes of viewing.

© Euan Cherry/Peacock The final episode will run for 75 minutes

Plus, the final will start at a later time of 8.30pm, which means it will run until 9.45pm. Viewers can then tune into the final episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked, the spin-off chat show hosted by Ed Gamble, who will dissect the events of the final with the help of the contestants.

What will happen in the Traitors final?

In the final episode, there is one last roundtable, during which one more player could be voted off. The remaining contestants will then decide whether they want to end the game.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Who will make it to the final?

Gathering around a firepit, the finalists will throw a ceremonial pouch into the centre, revealing whether they have voted to end the game or not.

The game will only end when all contestants vote to end it, believing there are no more Traitors remaining.

© Peacock The final airs on Friday 23 January

Once all players have chosen to end the game, the prize money will go to the remaining Traitor(s) or Faithful(s). If there are no Traitors left in the game, the Faithfuls split the prize pot. However, if there are still Traitors in the game, they take home the money.

The Traitors continues on Wednesday 14 January at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. The final airs on Friday 23 January at 8.30pm.