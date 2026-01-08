The Traitors star Fiona has 'sabotaged' herself according to viewers - here's why

Viewers who tuned into Wednesday night's edition of The Traitors think newly unveiled Secret Traitor Fiona might have set herself up for a banishment.

In the latest episode, nine contestants were up for murder, including Amanda, Faraaz, Jack, Jade, James, Maz, Reece, Sam and Traitor Stephen, and placed in cages at the start of the mission. Host Claudia Winkleman explained that the eight remaining players had to team up with one of them for a chance to guarantee their safety, leaving one player, account manager Sam, without a partner.

© BBC Nine contestants were up for murder in Wednesday night's episode

The players were tasked with finding ten skulls hidden around an area of marshland, before stacking them up beside their partner's cage in order to free them, and to add £2,000 to the prize pot.

Along with account manager Sam, who was not chosen by any of the eight players, Maz and Reece, who was paired with Fiona, did not earn their freedom.

© BBC Fiona took her time collecting skulls during a challenge on The Traitors

During the challenge, viewers noticed that Fiona was taking her time collecting the skulls, while her fellow players were frantically searching the marshland.

"It was a lovely, simple task so I kind of took my time," Fiona told the cameras after the challenge. "I was not a gazelle jumping the bog," she said, giggling.

© BBC Reece questioned the whereabouts of his partner in the task, Fiona

Meanwhile, an imprisoned Reece questioned the whereabouts of his teammate: "Cages are getting opened quite quickly and I haven't even seen Fiona."

What did viewers say on social media?

Taking to X, viewers speculated that Fiona may have sabotaged herself by taking it slow during the task, which could arouse suspicion from the Faithfuls that she is not a team player and is not concerned about saving Faithful Reece.

One person wrote: "I think Fiona's made a mistake, not rushing around in the challenge makes it look like she wants Reece to be murdered, people will start suspecting her," while another added: "Fiona might have sabotaged herself with that challenge."

A third viewer penned: "Fiona is making herself so obvious by not trying in the challenge #TheTraitors."

© BBC Viewers think Fiona may have made a mistake in taking the challenge slow

What happens when all The Traitors get caught?

If the Faithfuls successfully manage to banish the remaining three Traitors, Stephen, Rachel and Fiona, before the end of the game, the remaining Faithfuls walk away with the prize pot. However, if there are any Traitors remaining at the end of the game, the remaining Traitor(s) will take the whole lot.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Who will walk away victorious? The Faithfuls or the Traitors?

While there are currently only three Traitors remaining in the game after Hugo's banishment, this could change if they are asked to recruit a Faithful. The total number of Traitors in play is never revealed to the Faithfuls.

The Traitors continues on Thursday 8 January at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.