The Apprentice announces major changes to show format weeks before return

The Apprentice will be returning to screens on 29 January, but there will be some big changes when the show returns. For its 20th season, there will be 20 candidates as opposed to the usual 18, and the first boardroom will be taking place in Hong Kong.

However, the biggest changes will actually be happening with its spin-off show. Following the second season, fans were treated to The Apprentice: You're Fired, which over the years has been hosted by Adrian Chiles, Dara Ó Briain, Jack Dee, Rhod Gilbert and Tom Allen.

When the show returns at the end of the month, You're Fired will be rebranded to The Apprentice: Unfinished Business, and Angela Scanlon, who recently starred on Celebrity Apprentice, will now be taking over hosting duties.

Unfinished Business will follow a similar format to You're Fired, featuring interviews with the eliminated candidate, alongside analysis from a panel made up of business professionals and superfans.

Speaking about joining the show, Angela said: "Having recently gone toe-to-toe with Lord Sugar in the boardroom, I have never understood or loved this iconic show more! To be part of The Apprentice as it heads into its 20th year is an absolute treat.

"I can't wait to get suited and booted and sit down with candidates and celeb fans each week to unpack the drama, make sense of the madness and hopefully walk away with some business advice while I'm at it!"

Confirming his departure from the series, Tom Allen joked on social media: "I have decided, after six years, to say goodbye to The Apprentice: You're Fired. I have had so much fun working with the most incredible creative people to make it all happen. I was also getting concerned Lord Sugar might realise I know nothing about business – as above video demonstrates."

"Thank you @lord_sugar, @karren_brady_official, @timcampbell_mbe for all their support and encouragement at every step. And also thank you to each @apprenticeuk candidate and guest panellist who joined me in the studio. Exciting things are coming up for the show, and as for me, I shall be embarking on new voyages very soon."

Further Apprentice spin-offs

Fans of The Apprentice will be treated this year, as later in 2026, a full-length series of The Celebrity Apprentice will air. Last year, over Christmas, a two-part version aired featuring two teams of celebrities competing to create a new brand of gingerbread biscuits; Sports Relief and Comic Relief specials have previously aired in the past.

The series over Christmas featured the likes of Angela Scanlon, JB Gill, Matt Morsia, Sarah Hadland, Shazia Mirza, Thomas Skinner, AJ Odudu, Charlie Hedges, Eddie Kadi, Jake Wood, Judge Rinder and Kadeena Cox.

Speaking of the new series, host Lord Alan Sugar said: "We've had some great celebrity names walk into my boardroom over the years, but they've only ever had a small taster of what it's like to be a candidate.

"It'll be interesting to see how our future celebrities fare across a full series, removing their PAs, PRs, agents and all the other assistance they have in their day-to-day lives to fully immerse themselves into The Apprentice world."

Candidates for the civilian and celebrity versions of The Apprentice will be announced in the future.