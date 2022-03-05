Everything you need to know about National Comedy Awards Tom Allen Will you be watching the awards ceremony?

Tom Allen is known for his appearances on a number of popular shows, including Bake Off's Extra Slice and Strictly: It Takes Two has now landed the incredible gig as host of this year's National Comedy Awards.

Ahead of the ceremony being broadcast on Channel 4, find out everything you need to know about the comedian and presenter here...

WATCH: Late comedian Sean Lock will receive a special tribute at The National Comedy Awards

Whether he's providing cutting wit on Bake Off's Extra Slice or performing a hilarious routine on Live at the Apollo, Bromley-born comedian Tom is always leaving us in stitches. The stand-up and presenter has been delivering brilliant comedy for a number of years and has become a familiar face on British TV as a result.

In his youth, the 37-year-old attended school with fellow comedian Rob Beckett, and the two remain firm friends to this day. The comedian trained as a performer at the prestigious National Youth Theatre and began touring with them around Manchester and London.

Tom is a regular face on our TV screens

In his early comedy career, Tom, then aged 22, won the UK comedy newcomer award, So You Think Your Funny?, and in the same year won the BBC New Comedy Award. In addition to his work as a comedian, he was writing and making regular appearances on Radio 4 productions like Bleak Expectations and The Wooden Overcoat.

Once Tom started to gain momentum on the comedy circuit, he began supporting well-known stand-ups like Sarah Millican, Michael McIntyre and Romesh Ranganathan. His TV work began to rise, too, and he landed a spot of a guest star on Bake Off's Extra Slice and, in 2018, was a regular presenter on Bake Off: The Professionals.

He's also known for his work on The Apprentice: You're Fired and other favourite panel shows like Mock the Week and Richard Osman's House of Games. He's also due to reappear on the new series of film trivia show, There's Something About Movies, alongside Alan Carr, Jennifer Saunders and Michael Sheen.

