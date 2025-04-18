The Apprentice: SECOND surprise winner revealed after divisive finale

The Apprentice finale left fans divided after Anisa and Dean went head-to-head to secure Lord Alan Sugar's £250,000 business deal, with Deal ultimately being "hired" by the business mogul to help fund his air conditioning business, Domesticool. However, Dean later revealed that there was actually another winner of the show - who didn't even appear in the series.

Dean's thriving air conditioning business has a second owner, his close friend Alex Scott, meaning that Alex will also benefit from Lord Sugar's deal. Speaking about Alex's windfall, Dean, 35, said: "Alex has won The Apprentice!

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd Anisa and Dean went head to head in the finale

"He is over the moon with it. You know, it's a massive opportunity for him. He's reaping the benefits from it, and he ain't even been on the show. So it was a win-win for Alex."

He continued: "I started this company with him, and I'm going to finish it with him, we're going to do this all together. And I think you need someone who you can trust in business, and Alex is that person. I think he's always supported me.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd Lord Sugar chose Dean as his business partner on The Apprentice

"He's always pushed me to do more things. And he had to then run the business whilst I was away on The Apprentice, which he obviously struggled with, because it was a lot. He wasn't only dealing with his phone. He's dealing with my phone because I left him it and he's dealing with a lot. And it was summer as well, so that didn't help!"

The business already sounds like it has been thriving since Dean's time on the show, with Dean explaining: "There is a lot to do, and our roles are going to change, because we both used to be on the tools, we're both now off the tools. We've got engineers out doing the fitting, and we're out doing the quotes and running the operation really.

Did the best person win?

"I've currently got a hub and an office, but believe it or not, I think we have, we've outgrown this already, and we're going to be looking at somewhere else very soon. I don't think we'll be millionaires soon, but we will hopefully be turning over some big figures and earning a good, a good profit. Yeah, that's the goal."

Fans were certainly divided about the finale, with many thinking that Anisa's pizza business should have won Alan's investment. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Anisa is the real winner, she’s keeping 100% ownership of her very successful business," while another person posted: "Anisa was literally the better candidate and business idea, how did she lose."