'Enthralling' period drama based on bestselling classic is about to drop on Netflix

Looking for your next period drama obsession? Netflix has got you covered. An adaptation of the world-renowned novel by Nobel Prize-winning author Orhan Pamuk, Museum of Innocence, is arriving on the streaming platform just in time for Valentine's Day – and it sounds seriously good.

The upcoming nine-part series is set in 1970s Istanbul and centres around one man's forbidden love for a working-class shop-girl, which turns into a lifelong journey of obsession and longing. The book upon which it's based is described as a "deeply moving portrait of a torturous love affair" and has been hailed by critics as "enthralling" and "compelling" by critics.

© Netflix Selahattin Paşalı stars in Museum of Innocence

Still not convinced? Keep reading to find out more…

What is Museum of Innocence about?

The upcoming nine-part series, based on Turkish author Pamuk's 2008 book of the same name, tells a "multi-layered narrative of love, happiness, obsession, longing, and missed opportunities".

WATCH: The trailer for Museum of Innocence

The two protagonists of the tale are Kemal, who comes from one of Istanbul's wealthiest families, and his poor and distant young relation, Füsun.

The story begins in 1970s Istanbul, where Kemal is preparing for his wedding to a socialite. His life is forever changed, however, when he encounters a shopgirl, Füsun.

© Netflix Museum of Innocence comes to Netflix on February 13

The synopsis reads: "Kemal, who is willing to take on the whole world for the sake of his feelings, starts collecting his beloved's earrings, her hair clips, and even her discarded cigarette butts… What is love? An obsession, an affliction, an accident that derails the course of our life; or a great and innocent happiness?"

The series is directed by Zeynep Günay, while Ertan Kurtulan has penned the screenplay.

Is the Museum of Innocence a real place?

Yes! It's a museum in a 19th-century house in Istanbul, which was created by novelist Orhan Pamuk as a companion to his novel. The museum is a popular tourist attraction for literature lovers and even won the 2014 European Museum of the Year Award in 2014.

Who stars in the series?

The series boasts a cast of Turkish stars, led by Selahattin Paşalı as Kemal and Eylül Lize Kandemir as Füsun.

© Netflix Eylül Lize Kandemir plays Füsun

They're joined by Oya Unustası, Tilbe Saran, Bülent Emin Yarar, Gülçin Kültür Şahin and Ercan Kesal.

How to watch Museum of Innocence

Viewers don't have long to wait as the nine-part series will premiere globally on February 13 on Netflix.