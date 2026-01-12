Stephen Graham's response to Adolescence season 2 question is not what fans expected

Adolescence co-creator and star Stephen Graham has hinted that a second season is in the works. Speaking backstage at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, after picking up the gong for Male Actor in a Limited Series, Stephen was asked whether the show would return following its smash hit debut on Netflix last year.

Stephen revealed that he and co-creator Jack Thorne had been thinking about a second season. "I cannot answer that question because it's somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack's mind, and we'll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned," he said.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Stephen Graham at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes

Stephen's comments come after director Philip Barantini said "there is no sequel" while speaking at Content London in December. "There is no sequel to this, but we as a collective want to continue to work together on multiple things," he said. "We captured lightning in a bottle in terms of how we shot it, I but also the reach we had. That doesn't mean every project going forwards can’t have the same ethos."

Adolescence is one of the most important and powerful watches of 2025. The show sparked worldwide conversation thanks to its tackling of uncomfortable themes such as toxic masculinity in young boys and the dangers of social media, all told through the unique one-take filming style, which kept us all completely glued to the screen.

WATCH: The trailer for Adolescence

© WireImage Stephen pictured with his wife Hannah Walters at the Golden Globes

While a second season will have a lot to live up to if it is greenlit, there's no doubt it will be another big hit for Netflix.

What is Adolescence about?

The hard-hitting four-part drama, which premiered on 13 March last year, centres around the murder of a female school student by a 13-year-old boy.

© Courtesy of Ben Blackall/Netflix Adolescence picked up four Golden Globes on Sunday

Owen Cooper stars as Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl at his school, leaving his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?

© Courtesy of Netflix Stephen Graham said "stay tuned" when asked about season two

Stephen plays Jamie's father, Eddie, while Ashley Walters (Top Boy) portrays Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe and Erin Doherty (The Crown) stars as Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie's case.

The success of Adolescence

The series was praised for shining a light on the dangerous impact of social media and misogynist influencers. It made UK TV ratings history upon its release, becoming the first streaming show to top the UK's weekly TV ratings.

The show hit 114 million views in only 24 days and soon became the most talked-about show of the year after sparking national conversation about social media and "manosphere" influencers.

© Getty Images Owen Cooper has made awards show history

The critically-acclaimed series has cleaned up during awards season, having won eight Emmys last year, as well as four Critics Choice Awards and four Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, leading star Owen Cooper has made awards show history, having become the youngest male winner of an Emmy, the youngest male winner of the Critics Choice Best Supporting Actor award and the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Male Actor for his portrayal of Jamie in the series.