Helena Bonham-Carter reveals unusual on-set ritual for Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

Helena Bonham-Carter has revealed an unusual lunchtime ritual that helped her through her latest role in Netflix's Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, starring Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman and Edward Bluemel.

Speaking about the new project at a Q+A hosted by journalist Elizabeth Day, Mia, who plays the show's fabulous and formidable sleuth Bundle, shared what she'd learned from her on-screen mother.

© Getty Images Helena Bonham Carter, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Martin Freeman at the UK premiere

"From Helena, I learnt about the importance of snacks," she joked. "I don't like fruit, but Helena loves dried mango. And a Huel, you always had those!"

When prompted to explain, Helena said: "The main thing at lunch is you don't want to use your lunch just to eat because then you'll need a snooze. So I take a Huel or some kind of other protein thing, knock it back in ten minutes and use the rest of the hour to snooze."

WATCH: Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Official Teaser

The actress, who also starred in Fight Club, The King's Speech and The Crown, continued: "Then you're rebooted for the afternoon. It's like being an athlete, weirdly, acting – so you need to keep your energy [up]."

Who does Helena play in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials?

Helena plays Lady Caterham, the mother of the show's protagonist Bundle (Mia McKenna-Bruce), in Netflix's adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1929 novel.

Describing her character, Helena said Lady Caterham is "drenched in grief" after the death of her son, who is alluded to have died in the First World War.

"The twenties has got the image and reputation of being the roaring twenties, but in reality, most people were still grieving the loss and the desecration of a whole generation, including my [on-screen] son."

She continued: "Christie is so brilliant and so spot-on psychologically, particularly about grief, because she lost her father when she was nine. I think there was a huge change in her life pre the death of her father, and then her mum disappeared into a well of grief. And that was where I got Lady Caterham from – because [she] doesn't exist in the real book."

What is Agatha Christie's Seven Dials about?

Told over three episodes, this series begins at a lavish country party, where a seemingly harmless prank turns into a shocking murder.

© Netflix Mia McKenna Bruce behind the scenes of The Seven Dials Mystery

The synopsis continues: "It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths – the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent – to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery. A witty, epic and fast-paced drama from the Queen Of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix."

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials lands on Netflix on Thursday 15 January.