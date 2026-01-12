Iconic 6-season detective drama hailed as 'superb' is coming to Netflix

Agatha Christie fans, listen up! The celebrated author's iconic female sleuth, Miss Marple, is coming to Netflix this month. ITV's popular series, Agatha Christie's Marple, starring Geraldine McEwan and Julia McKenzie, lands on the streaming platform on 24 January, and if you're a fan of classic detective mysteries, then you might want to check it out.

The drama, which ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2013, follows spinster Jane Marple, who lives in the idyllic parish of St Mary Mead. As her peers settle into a quiet life of retirement, Jane uses her unique crime-solving skills to solve puzzling mysteries.

© Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo Geraldine McEwan starred in the show from seasons one to three in Miss Marple

It's no wonder fans love Marple. Created by the Queen of Crime herself, Agatha Christie, Miss Marple is the ultimate underdog. Subverting the archetypal detective, Marple uses her unassuming, elderly spinster appearance as the perfect disguise for her sharp intellect. The timeless stories combined with the idyllic English countryside backdrop create nostalgic and cosy viewing, best enjoyed on the sofa with a slice of cake and piping hot cup of tea!

Plus, the show's arrival comes hot on the heels of the latest Agatha Christie adaptation, Netflix's Seven Dials, which stars Mia McKenna-Bruce as a witty young aristocrat who sets out to solve a murder at a lavish country house party. So, if you're looking for your next Christie fix after binge-watching Seven Dials, put Marple on your watchlist.

Keep reading to find out more.

WATCH: Will you be watching Agatha Christie's Seven Dials?

What is Agatha Christie's Marple about?

This classic whodunnit follows Jane Marple, an elderly spinster of the quiet parish of St Mary Mead, whose extraordinary sleuthing skills allow her to unravel mysterious murders that take place in peaceful villages across the country.

© Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo Joanna Lumley appeared in the series as Mrs Dolly Bantry

Who stars in Agatha Christie's Marple?

Geraldine McEwan, a five-time Olivier Award nominee known for her roles in The Rivals and The Way of the World, stars as Jane Marple from seasons one to three.

Meanwhile, BAFTA-nominated actress Julia McKenzie (Fresh Fields) takes over the reins from series four onwards.

© Photo: Rex The series comes to Netflix on 24 January

While Miss Marple was the only character to appear in all episodes of the show, an impressive list of stars joined the series during its broadcast, including Joanna Lumley, Joan Collins, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Carey Mulligan, Tom Hughes, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

What have viewers said about the show?

The series was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Class Program in 2005. While the drama drew criticism from fans for changes to the plot, it was praised for its performances and regularly drew in millions of viewers during its broadcast.

© Photo: Rex The show follows Jane Marple, an elderly spinster whose extraordinary sleuthing skills allow her to unravel mysterious murders

Meanwhile, other viewers have praised the series as "superb", while hailing the two leading ladies as "phenomenal".

One person wrote: "Agatha Christie's Marple is a fantastically directed, wonderfully filmed, all-round SUPERB TV series that retains both the atmosphere and irresistible charm of the author's source material, even when it deviates from the strict plots," while another added: "I can honestly say this is one of the best TV adaptations and definitely worth of 10 stars."

How to watch it

Mark your calendars as the series comes to Netflix on 24 January. Viewers can also stream all six seasons on ITVX.