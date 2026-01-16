Love Island star Charlie Frederick's shocking transformation since first appearance 8 years ago

Charlie Frederick has entered the villa! Back for season three of Love Island: All Stars, the 31-year-old from Plymouth is ready for round two. Charlie, who first appeared in season four of Love Island, had a limited run during the 2018 series, which saw him dumped from the island after five days alongside Hayley Hughes. "I think this time around, I'll prioritise finding a connection with the ladies and not worry too much about what the lads might think if it's their girl," the TV star said. "So, treading on toes this time will be something that probably happens.

With an eight-year jump since his last TV appearance, Charlie, who returned to our screens on Thursday, looked notably different in the launch episode. Taking to social media, fans were also surprised by his physical transformation. "Still can't get over how much Charlie has changed, like eight years has given him a crazy glow up," tweeted one. "Ultimate glow up! Always very handsome, but jeez," noted another on Instagram. "The glow up needs to be studied," wrote a third.

Charlie's transformation

Charlie, who works as a fitness coach in London, has undergone a physical transformation in recent years, and he's aware of just how much he's changed. "I'm a baby, that is wild!" the 31-year-old said after watching a throwback clip from season four. "Back then, 7/10 I'd give myself. Maybe we're edging an eight now," he quipped. "I've got some new tattoos".

Passionate about wellness, Charlie has also spent the last few years working on his health and fitness. The Love Island star, who regularly posts videos from his weightlifting sessions in the gym, has spoken about the importance of muscle growth, while sharing tips of his own with his 219k followers.

What has Charlie been up to since season four of Love Island?

Now represented by Unleashed Talent Management, Charlie has had a busy eight years since leaving Love Island. In 2020, the fitness coach and influencer joined the cast of Made in Chelsea, with season 20 documenting his brief romance with Verity Bowditch. He did not return for season 21.

While Charlie has refrained from revealing the identity of his ex-girlfriend, the Love Islander has confirmed that he was in a long-term relationship which recently ended. "My last relationship was nearly four years," he said. "I felt like it was going to be for life but we grew apart, I learnt a lot about myself and I'm definitely ready to find the right person for the next chapter of my life. I'm quite romantic, I like wining and dining. You could say I'm a catch."