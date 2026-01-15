Who is Jack Keating? Everything you need to know about the Love Island star with a famous father

Love Island: All Stars is finally back on our screens after a delayed start due to wildfires in the surrounding area. After initially being evacuated from the South African villa, the cast and crew have safely returned, and production resumed on Thursday.

One of the returning cast members searching for love again this year is Jack Keating, the son of pop royalty Ronan Keating, who first appeared on the reality series in 2022. But while you may know about Jack's famous father, how much do you know about his Love Islander son? Here's everything we know.

Who is Jack Keating?

26-year-old Jack is a radio presenter living in Dublin, Ireland. He presents a show on Irish radio station Spin 1038 from midnight on Mondays until 3am on Tuesdays. Before his radio gig, Jack also worked in social media marketing and has amassed a pretty big following himself, boasting 60.3k followers on Instagram.

Jack is the eldest child of pop star and Boyzone member Ronan Keating, who shares Jack, Missy, 24, and Ali, 20, with his ex-wife, Irish model Yvonne Connolly, as well as Cooper, eight, and Coco, five, with his current Australian TV producer wife Storm Keating.

Jack served as Ronan's best man at his wedding to Storm, while Missy and Ali acted as maid of honour and flower girl. Speaking to HELLO!, who covered their wedding in Scotland exclusively, Ronan reflected: "It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids," Ronan shared. "It's so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I'm so proud and honoured. It means the world to me."

© GC Images Jack, Missy, Ali, Coco Knox, Storm, Cooper and Ronan Keating in 2021

When was Jack Keating on Love Island?

You may recognise Jack from his time on Love Island in 2022, when he entered as one of the infamous Casa Amor boys.

Despite his best efforts to find a connection, Jack only lasted four days before being dumped from the villa after failing to couple up with anyone.

© ITV Jack returns after his Love Island debut back in 2022

Now returning to screens, Jack is hoping to be second-time lucky. Speaking about his approach this time around, he told ITV: "I'm going to do the complete opposite of what I did last time. Pretty much everything is unfinished business. It's a clean slate, a fresh start. I'm going in there and hopefully the public can get to know me better."

After a year of being single, Jack is returning with a renewed resolve to get stuck in. "When I entered during Casa Amor I found it hard because you meet the other lads you're going into Casa Amor and couple up with a girl, but you're friends with them [the lads] and then you're trying to pull the same girl, I found it difficult! I probably didn't get stuck in enough and I should've and I regret that."

Jack's relationship journey before Love Island

After leaving the villa in 2022, Jack welcomed a baby daughter, Maya, in March 2023, but is no longer with Maya's mother, Keely Iqbal.

Reflecting on his parenting journey, Jack told the Irish Independent: "It's definitely tough. We make it work, though. It wasn't the best the first year, maybe. There were a lot of arguments and fights. But the last year has been plain sailing. As long as I can see Maya, that's all that matters, to be honest."

© ITV The all-star reality series returns on Thursday

Since then, Jack dated midwife and long-time friend Abby Phillips, before the pair parted ways in 2025.

Could 2026 be the year of love for Jack? Tune into ITV2 on Thursday at 9pm to find out.