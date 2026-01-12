Why Love Island: All Stars is postponed – and when it's expected to return to ITV

ITV announced on Saturday that the third season of Love Island: All Stars has been postponed after local wildfires forced the villa to be evacuated.

The South Africa-set third series was due to land on screens on Monday evening, with host Maya Jama set to kick off the new season, which sees All Star alumni like Millie Court and Jack Keating return for another bid to find love.

© ITV Maya Jama hosts the dating show

Sharing the news on Instagram, the show's official account penned: "Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed.

"Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."

When will Love Island: All Stars air?

ITV has not yet confirmed when production will resume, meaning the delay will remain in place until the safety of the cast, crew and surrounding area has been secured.

The Mirror has reported that bosses are hoping to resume filming on Wednesday 14 January, which could see the show return to screens as early as Thursday, although no official announcement has been made.

South African broadcaster SABC also reported that authorities were working in the Western Cape area to control "several" fire-related incidents.

Production delays on reality shows filmed abroad are not uncommon when safety concerns arise, particularly during extreme weather events.



Meet the Love Island: All Stars Season 3 line-up

While we await news of the show's release date, here's a glimpse at this year's line-up.

1/ 12 © ITV Millie Court First appearing on the 2021 series, 29-year-old Millie coupled up with Liam Reardon, whom she dated on and off until last year.

2/ 12 © ITV Whitney Adebayo 28-year-old Whitney appeared on the show in 2023 and reached the final with Lochan Nowacki, whom she dated for nearly two years before parting ways.

3/ 12 © ITV Belle Hassan In 2019, Belle, 27, caught Anton Danyluk's eye in Casa Amor, but the pair ended things shortly after exiting the villa.



4/ 12 © ITV Ciaran Davies One of the youngest boys in the villa this year is 23-year-old Ciaran, who finished as a runner-up on the 2024 series with Nicole Samuel. The pair mutually split about four months after their villa exit.

5/ 12 © ITV Tommy Bradley Fresh off last year's series is 22-year-old Tommy, who initially paired up with Megan Forte Clarke before leaving with Lucy from Casa Amor.



6/ 12 © ITV Jess Harding Season 10 winner Jess, 25, is back for another punt at love after leaving the villa with Sammy Root in 2023.



7/ 12 © ITV Leanne Amaning Leanne appeared on the 2020 winter series. While the 28-year-old initially paired up with Mike Boateng, she developed "the ick" and was dumped from the island after he recoupled with Sophie Piper.

8/ 12 © ITV Helena Ford Another contestant from last year is 29-year-old Helena, who was famously paired up with Harry Cooksley before he recoupled with Shakira Khan, leaving Helena to be dumped from the island.



9/ 12 © ITV Sean Stone Appearing on the 2024 series, 26-year-old Sean waited 17 days to find a match in Matilda Draper, but the pair only lasted a few weeks after exiting the villa.



10/ 12 © ITV Charlie Frederick The oldest contestant this year is 30-year-old Charlie, who paired up with Hayley Hughes in 2018 but lasted only five days before receiving the lowest public vote.



11/ 12 © ITV Shaq Muhammad Shaq, 27, formed a couple with Tanya Manhenga in 2023, and the pair finished in fourth place before dating for a year and later parting ways.

