9 best shows and movies premiering this week

The first month of 2026 has almost come and gone, and it has brought us some great television.

We have already seen the highly-anticipated returns of both The Pitt season two, The Traitors season three, and Tell Me Lies season three, which I was counting the days to finally watch, plus enticing new shows like Ponies on Peacock and an Agatha Christie adaptation over at Netflix, which I'm eager to start.

This week, the premieres aren't letting up, from the highly-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones over on HBO Max, to the College Football Playoff National Championship and more.

So, without further ado, here is what you can watch on TV and streaming from Sunday, January 11, to Thursday, January 22.

1/ 5 © Nick Briggs/ +447778646602/nick@ Sunday, January 18 A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Did you miss the Targaryens? A prequel show to Game of Thrones set a century before its events, based on George R. R. Martin's novella "The Hedge Knight," about Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg, is out on HBO at 10pm EST.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Monday, January 19 Judy Justice Judge Judy Sheindlin is back for a fourth season of her reality show, with its first three episodes out on Prime Video Monday.

College Football Playoff National Championship The 2025 college football season comes to an end with a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers, airing live from the Hard Rock stadium in Miami at 7:30pm ET.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Tuesday, January 20 Star Search Netflix is launching the rebooted version of Star Search live on Tuesday, January 20 at 9pm ET, with the five-week event airing new episodes on Tuesday and Wednesday before a live finale. Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen will serve as hosts.

4/ 5 Wednesday, January 21 Queer Eye It's time to say goodbye to the Queer Eye boys! The tenth season of the rebooted make-over show, currently starring Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Jeremiah Brent (who replaced Bobby Berk) airs its tenth and final season on Netflix. Drops of God The second season of the wine-filled, inheritance drama series returns to AppleTV. The Beauty Fresh off of All's Fair's virality, Ryan Murphy is back with another star-studded series, this one a body horror drama starring Ashton Kutcher, Bella Hadid, Evan Peters, and Anthony Ramos, among others. Out on FX at 9pm ET. Steal An ordinary office worker, Zara, finds herself at the heart of a heist when a typical work day at a pension fund investment company is upended after a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke to execute their demands. Starring Sophie Turner, out on Netflix Wednesday.