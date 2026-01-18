9 best shows and movies premiering this week

From a Game of Thrones prequel to the College Football Playoff National Championship, here is what to watch on TV and streaming this week

Jon and Daenerys in Game of Thrones
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
The first month of 2026 has almost come and gone, and it has brought us some great television.

We have already seen the highly-anticipated returns of both The Pitt season two, The Traitors season three, and Tell Me Lies season three, which I was counting the days to finally watch, plus enticing new shows like Ponies on Peacock and an Agatha Christie adaptation over at Netflix, which I'm eager to start.

This week, the premieres aren't letting up, from the highly-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones over on HBO Max, to the College Football Playoff National Championship and more.

So, without further ado, here is what you can watch on TV and streaming from Sunday, January 11, to Thursday, January 22.

1/5

Black Sails is being compared to Game of Thrones© Nick Briggs/ +447778646602/nick@

Sunday, January 18

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Did you miss the Targaryens? A prequel show to Game of Thrones set a century before its events, based on George R. R. Martin's novella "The Hedge Knight," about Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg, is out on HBO at 10pm EST.

2/5

Judge Judy Sheindlin on the set of her television show, December 2, 1997 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Monday, January 19

Judy Justice

Judge Judy Sheindlin is back for a fourth season of her reality show, with its first three episodes out on Prime Video Monday.


College Football Playoff National Championship

The 2025 college football season comes to an end with a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers, airing live from the Hard Rock stadium in Miami at 7:30pm ET.

3/5

Tuesday, January 20

Tuesday, January 20

Star Search

Netflix is launching the rebooted version of Star Search live on Tuesday, January 20 at 9pm ET, with the five-week event airing new episodes on Tuesday and Wednesday before a live finale. Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen will serve as hosts.

4/5

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards in January 2024

Wednesday, January 21

Queer Eye

It's time to say goodbye to the Queer Eye boys! The tenth season of the rebooted make-over show, currently starring Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Jeremiah Brent (who replaced Bobby Berk) airs its tenth and final season on Netflix.

Drops of God

The second season of the wine-filled, inheritance drama series returns to AppleTV.

The Beauty

Fresh off of All's Fair's virality, Ryan Murphy is back with another star-studded series, this one a body horror drama starring Ashton Kutcher, Bella Hadid, Evan Peters, and Anthony Ramos, among others. Out on FX at 9pm ET.

Steal

An ordinary office worker, Zara, finds herself at the heart of a heist when a typical work day at a pension fund investment company is upended after a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke to execute their demands. Starring Sophie Turner, out on Netflix Wednesday.

5/5

Mel Brooks speaks onstage at the 36th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards © Getty Images

Thursday, January 22

Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man!

A two-part documentary on the legendary EGOT winner is out on HBO at 8 pm ET, featuring Judd Apatow, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, Cary Elwes, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, plus a posthumous appearance by Rob Reiner.

