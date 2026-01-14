Kaitlin Olson makes candid admission about latest work struggle: 'It's starting to get to me'

Kaitlin Olson is a busy bee, but it's starting to get to her.

The High Potential actress has been part of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast for a whopping two decades, since its inaugural season, co-starring with her now husband, Rob Mac (former Rob McElhenney).

In 2024, she debuted what is already another hit show, High Potential, which is currently in its second season, and is now opening up about how she balances it all.

© Getty Images Kailtin currently stars on High Potential

Speaking with Chelsea Handler on her podcast, the comedian asked Kailtin how she manages being on two shows — and who is her agent that "negotiates these kinds of deals" — to which Kailtin noted that the "good thing" about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which has run for 17 seasons, is it doesn't "have a set time of year" that they film. "We kind of shoot it whenever everyone's available."

However, now that she is working on two shows, she did admit she is in her second year of "working literally every day non-stop."

"It's starting to get to me. I'll be honest, it's a lot of work, and it's working through now a second spring break and a second summer break for my kids," she went on, emphasizing: "It's a lot of hours."

© Getty Images She has been married to her husband Rob since 2008

Later in the episode, Chelsea pointed out that Kaitlin's husband Rob, with whom she shares sons Axel, 15, and Leo, 13, "probably misses" her given her all hours, and Kaitlin confirmed: "They all miss me, it's really sweet."

Still, she noted: "It's one of those things where it's like, he loves me a lot these days because I'm not around, I'm like, 'This totally works.' I'm off doing my thing, the relationship is great, you're missing me. It's exciting when we get to see each other."

Further speaking about her and Rob's family dynamics, Kaitlin maintained that she is "the funnier" one, and that "he'll tell you that," but "he's smarter."

She also revealed that her older son, Axel, is more like Rob, while the youngest, Leo, is more like her, and he "legitimately cracks me up."

© Kaitlin Olson The couple share two sons

Kaitlin and Rob secretly started dating during the second season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and tied the knot on September 27, 2008.

High Potential is close to wrapping up its second season, with its tenth episode airing Tuesday, January 20.