Call the Midwife star inundated with congratulations after announcing engagement

Call the Midwife star Olly Rix has been inundated with congratulations after announcing his engagement to actress Anna Chell. The pair, who co-star in Casualty as surgeon Flynn Byron and nurse Jodie Whyte, respectively, shared the exciting news on social media on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Olly posted a selfie which showed the 40-year-old actor planting a kiss on 29-year-old Anna's forehead. In the caption, he simply posted an engagement ring emoji, alongside a red heart, sending his followers into a frenzy.

In the comments section, one person penned: "Ooh have you put a [ring] on it. If YES Huge CONGRATULATIONS to you both," while another added: "Congratulations!"

Olly confirmed his romance with Anna in August last year when he posted a carousel of summer snaps on Instagram. "Summer with Anna and Nellie," he penned, alongside a selection of photos of Anna and his Cocker Spaniel, Nellie.

WATCH: Are you a Casualty fan?

Who is Anna Chell?

Anna, who hails from Stafford, began her career on the stage in productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Crucible and Great Expectations.

© BBC Anna plays Jodie Whyte in Casualty

Her first TV role was in ITV's The Bay, in which she played Kerry Lockwood in 2022. She was then cast as Jodie Whyte in the BBC medical drama series Casualty in 2023.

Olly's role on Casualty

Olly joined the hit medical drama in early 2025 following his departure from Call the Midwife after three years of playing Matthew Aylward, who left Poplar for New York after facing financial trouble.

Speaking about starring in Casualty as former Special Forces medic Flynn Byron, Olly told HELLO! last year: "It's been overwhelmingly busy.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Coutrney Olly Rix starred as Matthew Alyward in Call the Midwife for three years

"It's all-consuming. The set itself is quite extraordinary and such an immersive experience. Those two factors weave together perfectly."

On filming the series, the actor continued: "I feel as though I've spent the past year legitimately pretending to be a doctor, doing long shifts and finishing with sore feet and an aching back. It's been quite the journey.

© BBC STUDIOS Olly plays Flynn Byron in Casualty

"Joking aside, I do like the themes and the topics that we tackle as a show. I don't think we shy away from asking uncomfortable questions."

Olly's previous dating history

Olly was previously linked to his former Call the Midwife co-star Helen George. Rumours about the two actors began circulating after their respective splits from long-term partners. Helen separated from her husband Jack Ashton in 2023, while Olly reportedly split from his partner Natasha Fagri the same year.