What to watch this week: 5 binge-worthy shows on the BBC, ITV, Prime and more

With the passing of another week comes another slate of new TV listings – and this week's guide promises a stacked schedule of bingeable viewing. From a gritty British crime drama to a much-anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off and that all-important Traitors finale, we've handpicked the top five TV shows to tune into this week. So sit back, relax and press play on these top shows, releasing on the BBC, ITV, Prime and more…
1/5
After The Flood Season 2
Kicking things off in true Sunday-night style is the return of ITV's hit detective drama After The Flood. Starring Sophie Rundle as newly promoted detective Jo Marshall, the six-parter sees tensions in Waterside rising once more as Jo investigates a "baffling" new murder as fierce fires batter the moors.
The synopsis continues: "Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with powerful and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal. One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force – and her own family – for decades."
As someone who's had a sneak peek at the new season, I can safely say it is sure to satisfy returning fans as well as newcomers who love a classic British crime drama. Jo's increasing responsibility within the force is in constant tension with Mackie's (Nicholas Gleaves) corruption and, as she and Pat (Matt Stokoe) try to keep their enemy close, their own positions become increasingly precarious. If you're a fan of gritty crime dramas set against moody British landscapes like Line of Duty and Ridley, then After The Flood should be your next watch.
After The Flood Season 2 lands on ITV and ITVX at 9 pm on Sunday 18 January.
2/5
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
We may already be in January, but "Winter is coming" for Game of Thrones fans with Sky and NOW. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on George R.R. Martin's novella series Tales of Dunk and Egg and serves as a prequel to the smash-hit HBO fantasy epic.
Told across six episodes, the series follows two "improbable and incomparable" friends: Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg, played by Peter Claffey (Vikings: Valhalla, Bad Sisters) and Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).
Set in a world where dragons are still in living memory and the Targaryen line maintains the Iron Throne, the show explores "great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits".
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms lands on Sky and NOW on Monday 19 January.
3/5
Steal
Heist thriller fans will be pleased to know that Sophie Turner's six-part drama Steal is due to land on screens this week. Also starring Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Bodies, The Queen's Gambit) and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Lurker), the series follows an office worker whose life is turned upside down when a group of thieves seizes Lochmill Capital, the pension fund investment company she works at. Meanwhile, a conflicted detective races against the clock to uncover who stole the £4 billion and why.
I love a psychological heist thriller, and Steal sounds particularly gripping. Not only is it led by Sophie, who has proved time and again just how versatile an actress she is, but it also stars Archie Madekwe, who recently earned a nomination for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award. Plus, viewers can rest easy in the hands of producer and part-director Sam Miller, whose previous credits include I May Destroy You, Black Mirror and Luther.
Steal lands on Prime Video on Wednesday 21 January.
4/5
The Beauty
If you're in the mood for something satirical, moody and highly entertaining, look no further than Ryan Murphy's latest horror series The Beauty.
The 11-parter follows FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) as they investigate the mysterious deaths of international supermodels. When it transpires that a sexually transmitted virus has transformed ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, they realise it carries dire consequences.
Starring names including Ashton Kutcher, Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos and guest appearances from Nicola Peltz Beckham and Bella Hadid, the show promises a dazzling blend of horror, satire and dark comedy in true Ryan Murphy style.
The Beauty lands on Disney+ on Thursday 22 January.
5/5
The Traitors: The Final
It's the one we've all been waiting for. Season four of The Traitors has passed far too quickly, but I'll be ready and waiting at 8.30pm on Friday when the final 75-minute episode airs, following what has been another cracking season.
Expect high tension and ruthless backstabbing as the remaining contestants battle it out in one last roundtable. Then, host Claudia Winkleman will oversee the final vote around the firepit as the finalists decide whether they are ready to end the game for good and win the prize money.
The Traitors: The Final lands on BBC One and iPlayer at 8.30 pm on Friday 23 January.