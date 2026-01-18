What to watch this week: 5 binge-worthy shows on the BBC, ITV, Prime and more

Kicking things off in true Sunday-night style is the return of ITV's hit detective drama After The Flood. Starring Sophie Rundle as newly promoted detective Jo Marshall, the six-parter sees tensions in Waterside rising once more as Jo investigates a "baffling" new murder as fierce fires batter the moors.

The synopsis continues: "Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with powerful and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal. One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force – and her own family – for decades."

As someone who's had a sneak peek at the new season, I can safely say it is sure to satisfy returning fans as well as newcomers who love a classic British crime drama. Jo's increasing responsibility within the force is in constant tension with Mackie's (Nicholas Gleaves) corruption and, as she and Pat (Matt Stokoe) try to keep their enemy close, their own positions become increasingly precarious. If you're a fan of gritty crime dramas set against moody British landscapes like Line of Duty and Ridley, then After The Flood should be your next watch.

After The Flood Season 2 lands on ITV and ITVX at 9 pm on Sunday 18 January.

