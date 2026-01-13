6 major Casualty spoilers that will leave you open-mouthed

Casualty returned with a bang last Saturday, in an explosive episode that saw new doctor Matty Linklater (Aron Julius) calling the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following the death of a patient in a corridor.

There was an also interesting story thread as Dylan Keogh (Will Beck) wondered whether Matty could be his long-lost son, after he discovered that he knew his mother during medical school. Meanwhile, fellow new resident doctor Kim Chang (Jasmine Bayes) ended up leaving her mentor, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) unimpressed because of her nerves.

On this week's visit to the ED, Kim is eager to impress Stevie, even joining the senior doctor to the site of a school collapse. However, amid all the carnage, there might also be romance in the air, as a special someone catches Teddy Gowan's (Milo Clarke) eye during the callout.

WATCH: See the tense teaser for new Casualty series

Read on to see the biggest spoilers from this week's Casualty…

1/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/ALISTAIR HEAP It's another stressful day for the doctor Kim tries to prove herself Kim continues to irritate Stevie when she struggles to fix a shoulder dislocation, but she gets another chance to prove herself when a HEMS team is called in after a local school collapses. Although Stevie insists Kim is only there to observe, the doctor ends up being needed to help those caught in the incident. When her patient's lips turn blue, will Kim be able to hold her nerve?



2/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Has Dylan crossed a line? Dylan takes drastic action Dylan can't get the idea of Matty possibly being his son out of his head but refuses Stevie's advice to call his former friend to get to the bottom of the story. Dylan ends up asking after Matty's blood type but later decides to take a different approach. What is Dylan's plan, and will he get caught?



3/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Has Matty acted too hastily? Matty regrets his actions After seeing that the hospital staff have started a collection for Claude's funeral, Matty is touched by their actions. When Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) buys the staff doughnuts following a major incident, Matty starts regretting calling in the CQC and tries to take back his complaint. But is he too late?



4/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS What is going on with Faith? Faith gets a shock diagnosis After confiding in Siobhain McKenzie (Melanie Hill) about Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) moving out, Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is given food for thought when her colleague suggests that she might be perimenopausal. After an embarrassing incident with a patient, Faith agrees to get tested, but she is left reeling when the results come in…



5/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Teddy's head is turned Love is in the air for Teddy Teddy and Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) are on the scene of the school collapse, and Jacob urges Teddy to use his HART training in order to help trapped students and staff. However, sparks fly when Teddy crosses paths with PC Ashley Sullivan, could this be the start of something new for the paramedic?



6/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS It's been a roug hride for the couple Nicole and Ngozi say their farewells Fans were relieved last week when it was revealed that Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) survived following her relapse and fall. Her fate was revealed when she called Nicole Piper (Sammy T Dobson) from rehab, but this week it's time for the pair to say farewell as Ngozi heads off for a new life in Bournemouth.



Casualty airs on BBC 1 on 17 January at 20:30pm.

