The Traitors star fights back tears as she reveals family tragedy

Warning, spoilers ahead! The Traitors star Jade Scott fought back tears as she revealed her personal family tragedy during the contestants' banquet on Friday night.

As each contestant went around the table to reveal what they would do with the money, the PhD student, 25, explained that she had to “rebuild” herself after her mother and half-sibling were found dead.

"I think I would really like to buy my own home," she told the group. "My parents got divorced when I was seven. My mum moved back to Hong Kong. She had a kid, and then in 2018, they were both found dead."

Fighting back tears, she added, "I've had to really rebuild myself from that point onwards.

"So I’m really proud of myself for getting here and getting this far. But I’d actually just really like my own home. Somewhere I could call my own."

The revelation, along with others sharing their reasons for wanting to win the show, which included James, ranged from everything from James wanting to buy his step-daughter a car to Matthew wanting to get married, had an impact on traitor Rachel.

She admitted: "As a Traitor listening to people pour their hearts out at that table, it is hard to make your next decision knowing what people have gone through."

Ellie's big reveal

The episode was a big one as not only did it see audience favourite, Jessie, get murdered, but Ellie finally revealed her secret to the group upon getting banished.

She stood before the rest of the contestants to announce whether she had been a traitor or a faithful.

"I've had the best time,” she told them. “I do have a confession that I’d like to make before I go. I didn't come in here alone. I actually came in here with my boyfriend, Ross. But don't worry, I was honest about what’s important. I am a faithful."

As for Jessie, she told Ed Gamble on the follow-up show Traitors Uncloaked that she "felt like a ghost" in the castle, largely to do with being the only one to suspect traitor Stephen.

"I am pleased because I had Ross back it up, and then he left. I was hoping people might hop on board, but no one did really.” She added with a smile, "I was a massive ghost in that castle. I was irrelevant, but I guess that’s just what it is."