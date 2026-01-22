Landman's Ali Larter makes surprising confession about Taylor Sheridan's presence on set

Taylor Sheridan's television empire is ever growing, and he can't exactly be at more than one set at once.

Among the prolific creator's ongoing shows are Special Ops: Lioness, Mayor of Kingston, Tulsa King, and Landman, plus he is also currently working on several Yellowstone spin-offs, including The Madison, Marshals, and The Dutton Ranch.

His latest buzzy show is Landman, which just capped off its second season, and whose star Ali Larter has given insight into just how much they see its creator on set.

Ali, who stars as Angela, speaking with People, revealed Taylor "was only on set three times this year," noting: "He was there for the white truffle scene [in the premiere], because he's going to make sure that things are going the way he wants."

"He kind of just let the train barrel ahead," she added, before giving credit to Stephen Kay, the director behind all of season two's ten episodes. "He is such a gift to the show. He's so immensely talented."

Further speaking about the show, specifically season two and how it moved the show forward, Ali said: "I will say, with season 2, people understood what the show is," adding: "Our show has all these tones in it."

She then teased: "Don't be surprised — we're going to take you on a roller coaster, and you're going to go from high action, to a dramatic scene, to a vulnerable love story, romantic moment to high comedy, humor."

"I'm always trying to find ways in every scene for you to understand Angela, and that she's got the best intentions," she shared of her character. "Even though she can be up to no good all the time, the heart runs deep in her."

Earlier this week, lead star Billy Bob Thornton, who Ali's character Angela was married to, also gave insight into their on-set dynamics, joking on The Kelly Clarkson Show about how Ali is always having to pull his pants up before filming.

"I don't know what it is … so I have never really had what you might call an ass," he said, and host Kelly Clarkson in turn joked: "I have always had what you might call way too much, even each other out."

"In real life I wear women's jeans," he then revealed and, pointing to the black skinny jeans he wore for the TV appearance, paired with a blue t-shirt and red plaid shirt, he noted: "These are women's black Levi's size six."

"Ali follows me around… not just on the show, I mean, when we go out to dinner, our relationship is not a lot different off the screen. So, one way or the other, we'll be out at a restaurant, and she'll come up behind me and pull up my pants," he further shared.