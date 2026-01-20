Billy Bob Thornton explains his common wardrobe mishap as he admits to wearing women's pants

Ali Larter is always having to pull Billy Bob Thornton's pants up, literally.

The Legally Blonde actress and the Fargo actor are currently starring in Landman as Angela and Tommy Norris, an on-and-off, previously married couple with a complicated history.

And in real life, though certainly not romantically involved, the latter says their relationship is not that unlike that of their characters.

Billy on the January 20 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show

Billy, appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, January 20, explained why Ali is always having to pull his pants up, and why it is that they're always falling down.

Host Kelly Clarkson first flashed back to a clip of the last time Billy, along with Ali as well as fellow Landman season one star Jon Hamm, were on her show, during which he and Ali demonstrated how she is always having to pull his pants up before filming a scene.

"Is that still occurring?" Kelly asked, as Billy confirmed that yes in fact it was. "Are you against belts or…?" Kelly then quipped, to which Billy replied: "No, I have a belt on right now, cinched up all the way."

Ali and Billy star as Angela and Tommy

"And yet, I see your Calvin Kleins my man," Kelly teased, prompting a laugh from the live audience, and a, "Do you really?" from Billy.

"I don't know what it is … so I have never really had what you might call an ass," he said, and Kelly in turn joked: "I have always had what you might call way too much, even each other out."

"In real life I wear women's jeans," he then revealed and, pointing to the black skinny jeans he wore for the TV appearance, paired with a blue t-shirt and red plaid shirt, he noted: "These are women's black Levi's size six."

"I go to these outlet stores and get them, I like them. Anyways, on the show they put me in baggy jeans and everything," he went on, adding that they "just won't stay up no matter what I do."

The cast on Landman at its season two premiere in November 2025

"Ali follows me around… not just on the show, I mean, when we go out to dinner, our relationship is not a lot different off the screen. So, one way or the other, we'll be out at a restaurant, and she'll come up behind me and pull up my pants," he further shared.

Landman aired its season two finale earlier this week, and has already been renewed for a third season, with production expected to kick off spring 2026, aiming for a late 2026 or early 2027 release.