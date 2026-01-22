Jelly Roll abruptly breaks down in tears on live TV as co-star jumps in to comfort him

Jelly Roll has never been afraid to share his emotions, and nowhere was that more clear than during the second live episode of Star Search, when he broke down in tears and was unable to talk after a powerful performance by contestant Bear, who sang Jelly and Brandon Lake's song "Hard Fought Hallelujah".

Bear picked the song before it was announced that Jelly would be one of the judges for Netflix's rebooted series, and as he belted out the lyrics, Jelly was unable to hold back his emotions. Watch the performance above.

© NETFLIX Bear Bailey brought Jelly to tears

As the performance ended, the audience gave him a rapturous standing ovation, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jelly's fellow judge, was seen quietly holding him as he composed himself.

As host Anthony Anderson took to the stage, he asked Bear why he chose the song, and he shared: "I am a very imperfect person… but Jesus has redeemed me. Jelly, I have lost everything because of addiction and I am not perfect and I serve a God who is."

© Netflix Jelly Roll was overwhelmed as he watches Bear Bailey perform on Star Search

Jelly, who has had a very similar story to Bear, but he was unable to collect his words."Mistakes are made and it happens to everybody. You have a beautiful voice, beautiful," said judge Chrissy Teigen, taking over for Jelly.

"Jelly himself said he wants to hear feeling and passion, and I think we all heard feeling in your voice. It was a thing of beauty to hear. I think you may have found a brother for life."

Sarah said: "I will make it very simple, we came to Star Search to find a star, and we found one."

© NETFLIX Jelly Roll in episode 101 in Star Search

Jelly – real name Jason DeFord – has a beautiful story of redemption. His childhood and young adult years were marked by drug addiction and incarceration until he transformed his life and became a Grammy-nominated singer whose songs focus on redemption, faith, and fatherhood.

Jelly revealed that he had prayed that morning to God for an opportunity to talk about Him, before adding: "What I have just seen was a room full of people who may not have ever felt it before, but that is called the Holy Spirit of God."

© Netflix "This is a God moment to show what God has done, he is for everybody," Jelly said

"And let me tell you about the Holy Spirit of God," he continued, sharing his belief that God does not care about anyone's past.

"This is a God moment to show what God has done, he is for everybody," Jelly concluded. "You took our song and gave it to God."

As the judges gave Bear their scores, Jelly quipped: "On behalf of me, Teddy Swims, and Post Malone, welcome to the white trash face tattoo club," referencing Bear's ink on his face.

Bear received 4.6 stars out of five from the judges and the live voting audience and has made it through to the next round.