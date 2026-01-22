Outlander and The Crown stars join Netflix's 'iconic' dynasty drama Kennedy

Netflix has unveiled the new cast of its upcoming dynasty drama Kennedy – and we can't wait for this one to air!

Based on Fredrik Logevall's book, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917–1956, the historical drama charts the lives of the Kennedy family before they entered the White House.

Michael Fassbender will lead the series as patriarch Joe Kennedy Sr., with Outlander star Laura Donnelly playing his wife, Rose. The Crown actor Ben Miles has also joined the cast as Eddie Moore, the family's long-serving aide.

Ben Miles and Laura Donnelly are set to star

You know you're in safe hands when Netflix decides to bring real-life legacies to the screen with dramas such as The Crown and House of Guinness, Sam Shaw's (Manhattan and Masters of Sex) Kennedy looks set to continue that trend. I can't wait to see how the cast dig deeper into the family we all know by name alone.

Meet the full cast of Kennedy

Joining Michael Fassbender, Laura Donnelly and Ben Miles on the starry cast list are Nick Robinson (A Teacher, Maid) as Joe Kennedy Jr., Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy and Lydia Peckham (Robin Hood, Nuremberg) as Rosemary Kennedy.

Meanwhile, Saura Lightfoot-Leon (The Agency: Central Intelligence, Hoard, American Primeval) plays Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman (The Mastermind, Mutt) is Lem Billings and Imogen Poots (The Chronology of Water, All of You) is Gloria Swanson.

© Ethan Miller Michael Fassbender will play the patriarch of the family

What is Kennedy about?

The historical drama sheds an intimate light on the famous family, including the loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped them into one of the most iconic dynasties in modern history.

The synopsis reads: "Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including the rebellious second son, Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden-boy older brother."

© Getty Images A portrait of the Kennedy family

What have the creatives said about Kennedy?

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Sam Shaw said: "The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology – somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful.

"But Fredrik Logevall's stunning, nuanced biography pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we're going, as about the Kennedys themselves.

"I'm thrilled to be able to explore this saga of a family and a world in transition with Eric Roth, Thomas Vinterberg and our incredible band of artists and partners, at a moment when our past feels urgently present."

© Bettmann Archive John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier

When can I watch Kennedy?

The release date for Kennedy is yet to be announced, but we'll update you as soon as we know!