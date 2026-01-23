Crime drama from creator of Netflix's most-watched show of 2024 is coming to screens

Crime drama fans, listen up! Disney+ is teaming up with award-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst for a new caper drama – and it sounds epic.

It's safe to say that fans of the genre are in safe hands with Danny at the helm. The acclaimed writer has adapted a string of Harlan Coben's hit thrillers for Netflix, including Stay Close, The Stranger and Fool Me Once, which is Netflix UKs most-watched show of 2024, according to FlixPatrol.

Michelle starred in Fool Me Once in 2024

Deadline reports that the upcoming series, titled After the Move to Nevada, follows a gangster movie fan who goes to a crime convention in Nevada, where he gets mistaken for a mafia boss.

What to expect from After the Move to Nevada

The upcoming series comes from Wild Mercury, whose slate includes the likes of the BBC's The Sixth Commandment and Prime Video's The Rig.

© Netflix Fool Me Once was a huge hit for Netflix

The drama centres around a gangster movie fan who gets mistaken for a mafia boss whilst attending a crime convention in Nevada.

Cast conversations are reportedly underway, with a release date yet to be announced.

© Vishal Sharma James Nesbitt and Jo Joyner in Stay Close

Danny Brocklehurst's most notable projects

The BAFTA-winning screenwriter has an impressive list of writing credits on his CV, including Sky's hit comedy Brassic, the BBC's period drama Ten Pound Poms and several Harlan Coben adaptations, which are known for their epic twists and edge-of-your-seat tension.

One of Danny's latest works is the upcoming ITV series Adultery, a six-part series about two families whose lives are turned upside down when the parents, Tom (Dominic Cooper) and Beth (Romola Garai), have an intense affair.

Other Disney+ projects

Disney+ has a number of exciting series in the works, including the second season of the hit romance drama, Rivals, which is based on the bestselling novel by the late Dame Jilly Cooper and centres on the high-stakes world of 1980s British television.

© Robert Viglasky Rivals returns in 2026

Meanwhile, Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement are set to star in the comedy series, Alice and Steve, which follows lifelong best friends, Alice and Steve, whose lives implode when middle-aged Steve starts dating Alice's twenty-six-year-old daughter Izzy.