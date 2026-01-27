Prime's sleeper hit crime drama Clarice keeps 'getting better and better'

Prime added crime thriller Clarice to its library two weeks ago, and the show has proven to be a sleeper hit, quietly climbing the streamer's charts and now sitting in its fifth position.

The series, which was first released in 2021, serves as a sequel to the 1991 horror classic, The Silence of the Lambs, while being a prequel to the follow-up film, Hannibal. The series follows Clarice Starling, the protagonist of the film and book series, as she deals with the aftermath of her encounter with the grisly serial killer Buffalo Bill (Simon Northwood).

A synopsis for the series reads: "Clarice offers a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

"Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life."

However, despite serving as a sequel series, the show makes no reference to Hannibal Lecter. With licensing rights to the characters in the film divided between MGM and the Dino De Laurentiis Company, Clarice was unable to use the iconic cannibal.

However, this was of no concern to show creator Alex Kurtzman, who said: "But it's been quite liberating because we have no interest in writing about Hannibal — not because we didn't love the films and the show, but because it was done so well by so many people that it didn't feel fresh for us."

The series first aired on CBS, but sadly only lasted for one season. Discussions for a second season had begun, with Paramount+ set to air the show, however, Deadline reported in June 2021 that negotiations for the move had reached a stalemate.

Who stars in Clarice?

The series was led by Australian actress Rebecca Breeds, who has starred in the likes of Home and Away, Pretty Little Liars and The Originals. The series also featured Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Lucca De Oliveira (The Punisher), Kal Penn (House), Nick Sandow (Orange Is the New Black), Devyn Tyler (12 Years a Slave) and Marnee Carpenter (Matlock).

The cast is rounded out by Shawn Doyle (Desperate Housewives), Jayne Atkinson (House of Cards), K. C. Collins (Saving Hope), Tim Guinee (Iron Man), Peter McRobbie (Brokeback Mountain), Douglas Smith (Big Love), Simon Northwood (Silence of the Lambs) and Elizabeth Saunders (Orphan Black).

Response to Clarice

Despite its pedigree, the show received a mixed response from fans, although there were still plenty who enjoyed the 13-part show. One enthused: "Keeps getting better and better. I had reservations when this show was announced because doing a TV show, they would have very large shoes to fill but fortunately they nailed it."

A second shared: "I thought it was intriguing and suspenseful. I had no expectations and didn't expect to see Hannibal, it's just the first episode after all. Looking forward to the rest of the season," and a third said: "Clarice is an entertaining watch as long as you don't sit there comparing the main lead actress with the portrayal of the character by the legendary Jodie Foster in Silence Of The Lambs. Just enjoy it for what it is, the main actress does a fine job in the role."

Likewise, writing in The Guardian, Benjamin Lee, who gave the series a four-star review, wrote: "Clarice is not going to rival the film that spawned it but on its own, low-stakes terms, it's a damn sight better than expected, a show born from Silence that warrants plenty of conversation."

However, in a negative review, one person complained: "THE FIRST TWO EPISODES WERE GOOD AND INTERESTING. Then I watched the next four and the show turned into a boring mess. Show had potential but now I would not even call it mediocre."