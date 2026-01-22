Legally Blonde prequel series Elle gets major update – all we know

This is not a drill! Prime Video's upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, has not only been given a release date, but has also been renewed for a second season. The series, which is a prequel to the original Reese Witherspoon-starring movies and follows Elle Woods in high school, arrives on our screen on 1 July.

As a big fan of the iconic 2001 movie, I am counting down the days until the arrival of Prime Video's highly anticipated prequel, which is a joint production between Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios.

© Courtesy of Prime Video Lexi Minetree stars as Elle Woods

With Reese on board as executive producer, there's no doubt the upcoming coming-of-age story will live up to fans' expectations. Plus, the casting is brilliant - the resemblance between lead actress Lexi Minetree and Reese is uncanny! I can't wait to see her portrayal of the much-loved star lawyer-in-the-making.

Keep reading to find out all we know.

What to expect from Elle

The series, which comes twenty five years after the original film, follows Elle Woods in high school, where she learned the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman viewers came to know in Legally Blonde.

Reese, who portrayed Elle in the original film and its sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, said it's "a dream come true" to share the story of how Elle Woods became "the unstoppable force we all fell in love with".

Praising the spin-off's leading star, Lexi Minetree, Reese said: "Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle's fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I think our series' themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike."

Reese Witherspoon starred in the original films

She continued: "Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle's high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can't wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season Two!"

Meanwhile, Peter Friedlander, Global Head of Television, Amazon MGM Studios, described the series as a "fresh and deeply personal coming-of-age story".

Who stars in the series?

The series, which is created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), stars Lexi Minetree (Law and Order: SVU) as Elle Woods.

© MGM Legally Blonde was released in 2001

She's joined by June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) as Elle's mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as her father Wyatt.

Other cast members include Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker. Recurring cast members include Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.

Elle arrives on Prime Video on 1 July.