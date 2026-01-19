Watch: Red, White & Royal Blue receives huge BTS update from lead stars

Ring the alarm! The stars of Prime Video's hit movie Red, White & Royal Blue have officially announced that production on the sequel, Red, White & Royal Wedding, is underway – and we can't wait to see it hit screens.

Based on Casey McQuiston's 2019 bestselling novel of the same name, the 2023 film starred Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, and Prince Henry of Great Britain.

© Instagram/@rwrbonprime Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine announced that production on a Red White & Royal Blue sequel is underway

When the pair find themselves at the centre of a public scandal, their handlers stage a truce that forces the two rivals to fake a friendship. But as their icy relationship begins to thaw, sparks fly in ways neither of them could have imagined.

The movie proved a huge hit with audiences around the world, earning a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.

In May 2024, creator Matthew Lopez and author Casey McQuiston sent fans into a frenzy when they announced a sequel was in development during a special screening event. The news was later confirmed in an official Instagram post in October.

Speaking to HELLO! exclusively about the success of the show, Matthew said: "It's been wonderful to share this film with the fans. They have been so warm, so loving, so eager to receive the story, and they've really done everything you want an audience to do which has been incredibly gratifying."

© Jonathan Prime

Production is officially underway

In a post shared to the film's official Instagram account on Monday, the exciting update was revealed by Taylor and Nicholas, who appeared on set sporting their trademark easy smiles.

"Hey, guys!" said Nicholas. "Welcome back."

While a full synopsis for the sequel has yet to be released, Taylor teased what viewers can expect from the second instalment.

"Oh, I did want to say that we are here for Bea's wedding," said Taylor.

"Yeah, we just wanted to clarify, you know?" added Nicholas. "Don't get confused."

"We're not getting married," said Taylor, before Nicholas continued: "That's a long way off at this point."

The video also pans across a series of behind-the-scenes moments, including a Red, White & Royal Wedding director's chair, shots of Taylor lying on a bed and the two lead stars laughing together on set.

What to expect from Red, White & Royal Wedding

The sequel is set to pick up after the events of the first film, which ended with Alex and Henry going public with their relationship, much to the disapproval of Henry's family, including the King, played by Stephen Fry.

© Jonathan Prime

Who stars in Red, White & Royal Wedding?

While Taylor and Nicholas are confirmed to be returning, the rest of the cast has yet to be announced. However, with the confirmation of Bea's wedding, it is hoped that Ellie Bamber will reprise her role as Henry's gentle sister.

© Jonathan Prime Uma Thurman plays President Ellen Claremont

Meanwhile, Uma Thurman told Letterboxd in July: "When it's ready, I will do it." Fans are now hoping that also means the return of Stephen Fry, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi and Rachel Hilson.