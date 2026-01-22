Viewers binge-watching 'phenomenal' new 6-part thriller Steal: 'I'm hooked'

Viewers are hooked on Prime Video's latest thriller, Steal, which arrived on the streaming platform on Wednesday.

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) stars in the series as office worker Zara, whose world is turned upside down when she finds herself at the centre of a heist.

It's no surprise that viewers are loving the series. Its creative team know what they're doing when it comes to creating gripping drama, with executive producer Greg Brenman having previously worked on TV hits such as Peaky Blinders and Doctor Foster, while creator Sotiris Nikitas is a crime novelist who writes under the pen name Ray Celestin.

Fans of edge-of-your-seat thrillers on the hunt for your next TV binge, look no further. Find out more below...

What are viewers saying about the show?

It's safe to say that the show has gone down well with viewers, who have praised the series on social media.

One person wrote: "Just started watching this new show #Steal with Sophie Turner & man oh man, just episode one was phenomenal... that final scene had me like wuuuut! You can feel stellar quality down to your bones when you see it," while another added: "Love this show so much and I enjoyed it from beginning to end."

A third person binge-watched all six episodes in one go, writing: "Finished the whole show in a day, that's how incredible it was, a rollercoaster ride throughout. Incredible acting by @sophiet @archmadekwe @4tunelloyd, they all owned their characters so well."

Another viewer said the series "keeps getting better". "Okay 3 episodes in and #Steal has me hooked," they wrote. "It keeps getting better. I need Sophie Turner in more action thrillers, she's in her bag truly."

What have critics said about the show?

The series has received rave reviews from critics, with The Telegraph hailing the thriller as "superbly tense" in its four-star review, while The Guardian also handed out four stars, describing the series as "breathless and hugely entertaining".

What is Steal about?

The series centres on Zara, an ordinary office worker who finds herself at the heart of the heist of the century. The synopsis continues: "A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people's pensions and why?

"DCI Rhys is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the center of this far-reaching crime."

Who stars in Steal?

Sophie Turner, known for her roles in Game of Thrones and the X-Men film series, leads the cast as Zara. She's joined by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen's Gambit, Bodies) as DCI Rhys, and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Gran Turismo) as Luke.

Steal is available to stream on Prime Video now.