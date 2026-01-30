2025's most streamed show with 45 billion minutes watched revealed - and it will surprise you

2025 was a brilliant year for TV. A wide range of conversation-starting shows hit our screens, from Netflix's Adolescence to the long-awaited fifth and final season of sci-fi drama Stranger Things and Apple TV's Emmy-winning satire The Studio.
So it might come as a surprise to TV viewers that the most streamed show in 2025 (in the US, specifically) was none other than Bluey. The Australian animated show, which is available on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer, has topped Nielsen's annual year-end streaming charts for a second year in a row.
US viewers watched 45.2bn minutes of the show on Disney+ according to Nielsen, down from 55.62bn in 2024.
What is Bluey?
The family animation follows the adventures of a lovable six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, Bluey, who lives with her dad, mum and four-year-old little sister, Bingo.
The series, which first premiered back in 2018, is created by Joe Brumm, who announced in 2024 that he would be taking a hiatus from writing the show to focus on a full-length movie adaptation, which is slated for 2027.
While a fourth season of the programme has yet to be announced, Bluey producer Sam Moor shared a hopeful update in April 2024. Sam told BBC Radio 4's Today: "It is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you."
More most-streamed shows of 2025
Grey's Anatomy landed second place for the second year in a row, with 40.9 billion minutes watched. Meanwhile, Stranger Things came in third, making it the only streaming original to make the Top 10 in the US.
Other shows on the list include NCIS, Criminal Minds and The Big Bang Theory.
Most-watched shows in the UK
In the UK, The Celebrity Traitors was comfortably the most-watched show of the year, with the finale watched by an audience of over 15 million.
Netflix's Adolescence also made the Top 10 list, with an audience of 13.2 million. Season three of The Traitors was also popular among UK audiences, bringing in 10.8 million, as was I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here with 10.6 million, Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club with 10 million and Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off with 8.72 million.