2025's most streamed show with 45 billion minutes watched revealed - and it will surprise you

2025 was a brilliant year for TV. A wide range of conversation-starting shows hit our screens, from Netflix's Adolescence to the long-awaited fifth and final season of sci-fi drama Stranger Things and Apple TV's Emmy-winning satire The Studio.

So it might come as a surprise to TV viewers that the most streamed show in 2025 (in the US, specifically) was none other than Bluey. The Australian animated show, which is available on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer, has topped Nielsen's annual year-end streaming charts for a second year in a row.

US viewers watched 45.2bn minutes of the show on Disney+ according to Nielsen, down from 55.62bn in 2024.

© Instagram / Bluey Bluey is the most streamed show of 2025 in the US

What is Bluey?

The family animation follows the adventures of a lovable six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, Bluey, who lives with her dad, mum and four-year-old little sister, Bingo.

The series, which first premiered back in 2018, is created by Joe Brumm, who announced in 2024 that he would be taking a hiatus from writing the show to focus on a full-length movie adaptation, which is slated for 2027.

© Ludo Studio Bluey first aired in 2018

While a fourth season of the programme has yet to be announced, Bluey producer Sam Moor shared a hopeful update in April 2024. Sam told BBC Radio 4's Today: "It is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you."

More most-streamed shows of 2025

Grey's Anatomy landed second place for the second year in a row, with 40.9 billion minutes watched. Meanwhile, Stranger Things came in third, making it the only streaming original to make the Top 10 in the US.

© Courtesy of Netflix David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things

Other shows on the list include NCIS, Criminal Minds and The Big Bang Theory.

Most-watched shows in the UK

In the UK, The Celebrity Traitors was comfortably the most-watched show of the year, with the finale watched by an audience of over 15 million.

© Courtesy of Ben Blackall/Netflix Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence

Netflix's Adolescence also made the Top 10 list, with an audience of 13.2 million. Season three of The Traitors was also popular among UK audiences, bringing in 10.8 million, as was I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here with 10.6 million, Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club with 10 million and Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off with 8.72 million.