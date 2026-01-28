Younger creator issues verdict on 'open-ended' finale as show blows up on Netflix

Younger has been the talk of the HELLO! office ever since it found a new UK streaming home on Netflix in January. Created by Sex and the City's Darren Star, the seven-season show follows single mother Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), who begins to rebuild her life and career in New York City, where she meets Kelsey Peters (Hilary Duff) and Lauren Heller (Molly Bernard).

The comedy-drama first premiered on TV Land before moving to Netflix, where it quickly made its way into the top ten charts and drew comparisons to Emily in Paris and The Bold Type.

© Instagram/@youngertv Molly Bernard and Hilary Duff play Lauren Heller and Kelsey Peters

While the final season ends on a full-circle moment, seemingly tying up the story, many viewers were left wanting more.

So what is the likelihood that creator Darren Star would be game for another instalment? Read on for everything we know…

WATCH: Younger season 1 trailer

Will there be another season of Younger?

Darren has hinted at his hopes for a continuation of Younger in some capacity, whether that be another season or a spin-off.

In a June 2025 interview with Deadline, Darren said: "I would do some sort of revival. It's something I would be very excited to pursue, and just in these conversations I've had with the cast, it's something they would be excited to do if the timing was right for everyone.

"I have to say, the cast had the most amazing chemistry with each other, and it was a real, delightful experience for all of us to make that show together."

While plans were previously made for a spin-off, which was set to follow Hilary's character Kelsey as she explored a publishing career in California, it never came to fruition.

© Instagram/@youngertv Phoebe Dynevor plays Clare O'Brien

What happens at the end of Younger?

The series wraps up Liza's story by seeing her step into Charles's shoes and become Editor-in-Chief of Empirical. But while she reaches the peak of her career, her romantic future is left intentionally open.

"It left it open-ended, it wasn't a definitive choice, but there is definitely a full circle feeling to it," Darren explained.

What have viewers said about Younger?

Younger was a hit with viewers and currently holds a 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

© Instagram/@youngertv Debi Mazar plays Maggie Amato

"This show is fun and lighthearted enough to make it very entertaining, with undertones of serious societal issues that provide gravitas in all the right moments. It hooks you in really quickly! Do yourself a favor and check it out," said one person, while another penned: "I just finished binging all seven seasons and I already miss it. I don't usually get so attached to a show."

A third added: "This might quite honestly be the best show I've ever watched! I didn't know that I would find a story about someone lying about their age so interesting! I just can't stop watching… I am so afraid of the withdrawal I will get at the end of my binge."

All seven seasons of Younger are available to watch on Netflix.