Netflix viewers can't wait to binge 'twisty' 8-part age-gap romance drama with One Day star

Netflix has released a first look at Vladimir, the eight-part age-gap romance drama starring One Day's Leo Woodall and The Mummy's Rachel Weisz – and viewers already can't get enough. Based on the 2022 bestselling novel by Julia May Jonas, the "twisty" limited series centres on an unnamed professor, writer and mother who becomes captivated by her younger colleague, Vladimir.

The first-look pictures offer a glimpse into the steamy series and include shots of Rachel and Leo getting cosy after meeting at a small liberal arts college.

Considering the leading stars, it's no surprise that Netflix viewers are eager to binge this one. Not only does it feature One Day's Leo Woodall, who's no stranger to playing a younger love interest following Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, but it also marks an exciting new role for Rachel Weisz, who captivated audiences with her iconic turn as Evelyn in The Mummy.

Read on for everything you need to know about the new series, including those first-look pictures…

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2026 What are fans saying about the first look? Netflix treated fans to a carousel of first-look images, including a shot of Leo's character pinning Rachel's character against a bookshelf. Viewers quickly took to the comments to share their excitement, with many fans of the book praising the casting. "This casting is perfect omg," said one person, while another added: "I didn't know they were adapting this, I loved the book!" Meanwhile, a third added: "Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall look great together. Vladimir on Netflix is definitely one to watch."

© SHANE MAHOOD/Netflix What is Vladimir about? Told over eight episodes, the series follows a middle-aged protagonist (Rachel), who is a writer, professor, wife and mother. The synopsis reads: "As her life unravels, she becomes obsessed with a captivating new colleague, the eponymous Vladimir, at the small liberal arts college where she's worked for decades. "Full of sexy secrets, dark humor and complex characters, Vladimir is about what happens when a woman is hell-bent on turning her fantasies into reality."

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2026 Who stars in Vladimir? Rachel Weisz (The Favourite, Dead Ringers, The Constant Gardener, The Mummy) and Leo Woodall (One Day, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy) lead the series, while John Slattery (Mad Men, Spotlight, Nuremberg) plays Rachel's on-screen husband.

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2026 They're joined by Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Silo), Ellen Robertson (Mickey 17, Black Mirror), Kayli Carter (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mrs. America, Private Life) and Miriam Silverman (Your Friends & Neighbors, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window). Rounding out the cast are Mallori Johnson (Is God Is, Steal Away), Matt Walsh (Veep, The Perfect Date), Tattiawna Jones (Murderbot, Station Eleven) and Louise Lambert (Chucky, Doc, Ginny & Georgia).

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2026 What have the cast said about the new show? Julia May Jonas, the author of the original novel, serves as the show's creator, showrunner and executive producer. While it may have been Julia's first time leading a TV set, Leo told Netflix's Tudum how well she handled the responsibility. "She's extraordinary," he said. "There were so many points where, being the creator of these characters, she would have insight that was invaluable. When you are a leader of a set, and she was in very many ways our leader, you have to set the tone a bit, and your energy bleeds out into a set. What she's done is really remarkable."

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2026 Meanwhile, Rachel added: "I had Julia's novel, which I'd read prior to being offered the role, and I had her screenplays. Her writing is so superb. It's so funny and mischievous and truthful, and slightly ridiculous. That's what makes it funny."

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2026 Meet the creative team behind Vladimir The first two episodes are directed by duo Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (Fleishman Is in Trouble, American Splendor), who also executive produce alongside Rachel Weisz. Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen are executive producers for Merman, alongside Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

Vladimir lands on Netflix on 5 March.