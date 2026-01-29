Netflix's new detective crime series promises 'more twists and turns' than other thrillers

Looking for a new detective drama to get stuck into? Netflix's upcoming serial killer mystery could be your next TV binge-watch.

The nine-part Norwegian crime drama, Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole, is based on author Jo Nesbø's global bestselling book series which centres around iconic police detective Harry Hole.

The series comes almost ten years after the Michael Fassbender-starring 2017 film, The Snowman, which was an adaptation of the seventh Harry Hole novel.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Tobias Santelmann plays the starring role

Tobias Santelmann (The Last Kingdom) leads the cast of Netflix's adaptation, which comes from the multi-Oscar and Bafta-winning production company Working Title, known for bringing the likes of Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary and The Danish Girl to our screens. Meanwhile, acclaimed musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are composing the original score.

WATCH: The trailer for Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole

With an award-winning production team and author Jo Nesbø on board as creator and screenwriter, it's safe to say that viewers are in good hands. Keep reading to find out more…

What is Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole about?

This whodunnit serial killer mystery centres around famed anti-hero Harry Hole, who goes up against his long-time adversary and corrupt cop, Tom Waaler. The series, which was filmed in Oslo, is an adaptation of Nesbø's fifth book, The Devil's Star.

The synopsis reads: "Underneath the surface, this series is a nuanced character drama about two police officers – and supposed colleagues – operating on opposite sides of the law. Throughout the season, Harry goes head-to-head with his long-time adversary and corrupt detective Tom Waaler.

© Netflix Detective Hole comes to Netflix in March

"Harry is a brilliant but tormented homicide detective who struggles with his demons. As the two navigate the blurred ethical lines of the criminal justice system, Harry must do all he can to catch a serial killer and bring Waaler to justice before it is too late."

Director and executive producer Øystein Karlsen described the series as a "fast-paced" drama with plenty of twists and turns.

"It is a great mix of a fast-paced whodunit and a genuine drama with real people and lives the viewer can relate to — and it has more twists and turns than I can remember having seen in any thriller series," he told Tudum.

Who stars in Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole?

Tobias Santelmann, who is known for his roles in Marcella and The Last Kingdom, leads the cast as Harry Hole. He's joined by Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad) as his adversary Tom Waaler and Pia Tjelta (State of Happiness) as Rakel Fauke.

© Courtesy of Netflix The thriller is based on author Jo Nesbø's global bestselling book series

Other cast members include Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World), Ane Dahl Torp (Home Ground, Charter) and pop singer Dagny (Home for Christmas).

How to watch the show

All nine episodes of the series will be available to stream globally on Netflix on 26 March.