Yellowstone fans urgently need to watch this underrated Western

Yellowstone fans are in for a treat! A Fistful of Dollars (1964) – the classic spaghetti Western starring Clint Eastwood – is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Directed by legendary Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone, the movie, which spawned two sequels, is credited with catapulting a then-34-year-old Clint to international stardom. Following a wandering gunslinger – also known as the "Man with No Name" (Eastwood) – A Fistful of Dollars charts his arrival in the town of San Miguel.

© Getty Images A Fistful of Dollars catapulted Clint Eastwood to international stardom

After learning of an explosive feud between two warring families – the Rojos and the Baxters – the mysterious stranger decides to exploit the situation, providing each side with false information for his own gain. Leading the cast, Clint stars alongside Marianne Koch, Gian Maria Volonté, Wolfgang Lukschy, Sieghardt Rupp, Joseph Egger and Pepe Calvo.

What have fans said about A Fistful of Dollars?

A film which is often overlooked, A Fistful of Dollars has been called the weakest instalment in the Dollars trilogy, with critics and fans paling it in comparison to its iconic sequels, For a Few Dollars More (1965) and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966). Nonetheless, the first instalment has remained a cult classic, as well as a commercial and critical success.

Taking to IMDb, viewers have shared their reactions over the years. "The first of Sergio Leone's 'spaghetti westerns' is now overshadowed by its superior successors, but remains an exciting introduction to this peculiar genre," wrote one. "Clint Eastwood redefined the notion of a hero in this film, a man who seems to operate by a code but doesn't feel the need to explain it."

© Getty Images Clint Eastwood pictured with co-star Marianne Koch

Echoing this sentiment, a second noted: "A Fistful Of Dollars is a wonderful movie which, despite having an enormous following of fans around the world, sometimes gets unfairly dismissed in my opinion." Meanwhile, a third raved: "It is my personal favourite western movie of all time. I love this movie to death, and I will always cherish it."

What have critics said?

A Fistful of Dollars has won widespread acclaim over time. While the film was initially criticised in 1964, it has since grown in popularity, and currently holds a near-perfect score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. In one glowing review, The Guardian declared: "A Fistful of Dollars has a cult, comic-book intensity. It is the punk rock of westerns."

Equally impressed, Variety added: "This is a hard-hitting item, ably directed, splendidly lensed, neatly acted, which has all the ingredients wanted by action fans and then some."

"Gian Maria Volonté lends excellent support as the snarling Ramon, and Ennio Morricone's minimalist score is a gem," remarked Radio Times.