Yellowstone creator's new 6-part drama has viewers 'counting down the days'

Yellowstone fans are counting down the days until creator Taylor Sheridan's new drama, The Madison, which arrives on TV screens in March.

A new look at the series sees Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer in the role of Stacy Clyburn, the matriarch of the McIntosh family, a New York City family living in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

© Paramount+ Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in The Madison

The show is billed as a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection" and "most intimate work to date," which is set in both the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan.

In the clip, a grieving Stacy Clyburn is seen wading through the river in tears.

"My centre, my soul is gone," she later says during a therapy session. Her therapist, played by Will Arnett, tells her; "You will heal if you let yourself."

Taking to social media, viewers shared their excitement over the new show, with one person writing: "Counting the days!" while another added: "Can't wait!"

It's no wonder fans have high expectations of the new drama. Not only is the cast seriously impressive, but Taylor Sheridan has a great track record when it comes to creating gripping drama with emotional intensity. If his previous works are anything to go by, fans are in for a compelling watch.

What is The Madison about?

The series is billed as a "profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation" and examines "the ties that bind families together". It centres around the McIntosh family.

© Emerson Miller /Paramount + Beau Garett as Abigail Reese, Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese and Amiah Miller as Bridgett Reese

Michelle Pfeiffer plays Stacy Clyburn, who is the mother of two daughters, Abigail (Beau Garrett) and Paige (Elle Chapman), the latter of whom lives a luxurious lifestyle in New York with her husband, Russell McIntosh (Patrick J. Adams). Meanwhile, Abigail is a New York mother of two, who is recently divorced. Her daughter, Brigitte, is played by Amiah Miller.

Who else stars in the show?

Matthew Fox (Lost) is set to play bachelor Paul, while Golden Globe Award nominee Kurt Russell also stars as Preston Clyburn.

© Paramount+ Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn and Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn

Meanwhile, Kevin Zegers (Power) will play new neighbour Cade, alongside Danielle Vasinova (1923) as Kestrel, an indigenous woman married to a Montana rancher as a supporting role in the series.

Other cast members include Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem) and Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake).

When will The Madison be released?

The six-part series will premiere globally on Paramount+ on Saturday, March 14.