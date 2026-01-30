Netflix's latest 4-part comedy series hailed as a 'masterpiece' as it shoots up charts

Fans who are in need of a good laugh over the weekend are in for a treat, as Netflix has just released Free Bert, a comedy series based on American comedian Bert Kreischer.

Since 1999, Bert has been known as "the top partyer" in the United States, thanks to an article in Rolling Stone. The article and his antics later served as an inspiration to the 2002 comedy film, National Lampoon's Van Wilder.

The series follows a fictionalised version of the star who vows to leave his partying days behind him after his daughters are accepted into a prestigious private school. The official synopsis reads: "Bert is moving up in the world. After years of hard work, the blue-collar comedian can finally afford to give his family the life they always dreamed of. Now they're moving to the fabulous 90210 – aka Beverly Hills – so that daughters Georgia and Ila can attend an exclusive private school.

"Except Bert doesn't fit in – at all. Especially because he's well-known for never wearing a shirt. Meanwhile, Ava can't seem to make any new friends; Ila's Bert-like behaviour drives her normie mom, LeeAnn, up the wall; and LeeAnn just wants to make a good impression on the PTA.

"When Bert decides it's time to step up for his family and help his daughters acclimatise, things quickly spiral out of control – thanks to an unfortunate appearance on T-Pain's livestream, which makes Georgia a target for her school's bullies. Can he dig himself out of this mess before he and his family become completely ostracised by their new community? Maybe it's time for Bert to put on a shirt after all."

Fan response

Free Bert has been going down a treat with Netflix fans, with the show shooting up to seventh place in the giant's streaming charts, according to data from FlixPatrol, putting it ahead of the likes of The Good Doctor and Finding Her Edge.

Taking to social media to share their thoughts, one enthused: "I just watched Free Bert I loved it! I can't wait for the next episodes!" and a second added: "I turned the first episode on expecting to hate watch and ended up liking it!"

© Tom Griscom/Netflix Fans have been hailing the comedy as a 'masterpiece'

A third said: "I haven't always been Kreischer's biggest fan, but FREE BERT is terrific. Extremely self-aware and the girls who play his kids are exceptional," while a fourth commented: "I need constant seasons of Free Bert every year!" and a fifth shared: "If y'all haven’t watched Free Bert on Netflix, you're missing out. So damn funny."

Giving the show high praise, another fan posted: "I have strep throat and binged Free Bert yesterday. It hurt to laugh, but it was so funny. Love you Bert," and another opined: "Now, Free Bert... that is a masterpiece."

Who stars in Free Bert?

As we've said, the four-part comedy show is led by comedian Bert Kreischer, who has previously starred in The Shield and The Machine. He's joined by Arden Myrin (Insatiable) as his wife, LeeAnn Kreischer, Ava Ryan (Yo Gabba GabbaLand!) as daughter Georgia and Lilou Lang as daughter Ila; the series marks Lilou's screen debut.

© Tom Griscom/Netflix Arden Myrin and Mandell Maughan are among the show's stars

Rounding out the cast are Christine Horn (Snowfall), Chris Witaske (The Bear), Mandell Maughan (Me, Myself & I) and Sophia Reid-Gantzert (The Baby-Sitters Club).