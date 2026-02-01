Alexander Skarsgård brings out family member for SNL hosting debut surprise

On the heels of what has truly been one of Hollywood's sexiest press runs for Pillion and The Moment, Alexander Skarsgård is having his own moment – as the host of Saturday Night Live.

The Swedish actor, 49, made his debut as the host of the NBC sketch comedy for its milestone 1000th episode on Saturday, January 31. And he brought a few surprises out, too!

© NBC Which Skarsgård family member made a surprise cameo? The star of Pillion wasn't alone from his famous family, however. For two of his sketches, he was joined by none other than his father, Stellan Skarsgård. Stellan, 74, is also coming off of a banner year in his career, including receiving his very first Academy Award nomination for Sentimental Value. He appeared in two sketches: one titled "Scandinavian Movie 2," which seemingly also parodies the Norwegian Sentimental Value, and another titled "Immigrant Dad Talk Show 3."

© NBC Who was the musical guest? Rapper Cardi B served as the musical guest on the latest episode, plus also made a cameo in the "Immigrant Dad Talk Show 3" sketch, before taking to the stage with her songs "Bodega Baddie" and "ErrTime." It wasn't just her performances that had fans hypnotized, however, as each time she was introduced, Alexander appeared in a loosely-tied fuzzy blue bathrobe (even including a sparkly tiara at one point), parodying his newfound sex symbol status.

© Getty Images Who else made cameos on SNL last night? Stellan was far from the only cameo on SNL on January 31, with former cast member Pete Davidson returning to the show for its cold open, playing Tom Homan. Also appearing in the episode is sketch comedy veteran Jack McBrayer, who joined Colin Jost and Michael Che for the latest edition of Weekend Update.

© NBC SNL's tribute to Catherine O'Hara The highly meme-able and buzzworthy episode came to a somber end, however, as it ended with a card paying tribute to the late Catherine O'Hara. The beloved actress and comedienne, best known for projects like the Home Alone franchise, Schitt's Creek, Beetlejuice, Best in Show, and much more, passed away at the age of 71 on Friday, January 30. She hosted the show in seasons 16 and 18. A card with a throwback photo of hers was shown with a beat of silence before the night's goodbyes.