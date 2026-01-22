Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell share separate reactions to Kate Hudson's Oscar nomination

Kate Hudson is officially an Oscar nominee…again! The actress is nominated for an Academy Award for a second time, her first recognition in 25 years.

Kate, 46, received a nod in the category of Best Actress for her turn as Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue (opposite Hugh Jackman). She will face off against Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value, Emma Stone in Bugonia, and Jessie Buckley in Hamnet.

© Focus Features Kate Hudson is Oscar-nominated for her role in "Song Sung Blue"

The star's last nomination came in 2001, when she was recognized in the Best Supporting Actress category for her breakout role, playing Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous.

And her family is already by her side, celebrating her big achievement. Her mom Goldie Hawn and her "pa" Kurt Russell each took to their social media pages to shower her with love and praise for the honor.

© Getty Images "Oh, my baby, my baby, my baby girl! I love you as big as the universe. Congratulations, sweetheart."

While Kurt, 74, eschews personal social media, he does often share his takes from his wine brand Gogi Wines' official page, commenting on Focus Features' announcement: "So proud!" and reshared the post with a clapping emoji.

Goldie, 80, shared a more gushing tribute, including a still of Kate from the movie and a caption beside it that read: "Oh, my baby, my baby, my baby girl! I love you as big as the universe. Congratulations, sweetheart. Once upon time, I had a little girl named Kate! And look at her now! Yay!"

Also sharing her support is Kate's sister-in-law and fellow actress Meredith Hagner, who commented on the post: "So proud!!!!" Meredith is married to Wyatt Russell, Goldie and Kurt's youngest son.

The star of the moment herself shared an official reaction, per a statement from Focus Features, which reads: "What an incredible feeling and moment to have been nominated!"

© Instagram "So proud!" Kurt wrote through his wine brand's social media page

"My heart is filled with gratitude and joy. I'm so thrilled to celebrate with all the amazing women in this category. Being in 'Song Sung Blue' has been one of the great honors of my life."

Kate's parents have been extremely supportive of her latest film role, with Goldie recently joining her daughter at a Q&A in Los Angeles after a special screening of the film. The actress, who herself has an Academy Award courtesy of her Best Supporting Actress win for Cactus Flower, revealed how she and Kurt reacted to seeing Song Sung Blue for the first time.

© Getty Images Kate plays Claire Sardina opposite Hugh Jackman's Mike Sardina

"When I first saw this movie, Kurt and I were sitting together and it wasn't totally put together yet," Goldie recalled. "So it wasn't color corrected, there were certain things they needed to do and balance the sound and everything and make it the whole finished movie. But the two of us held onto each other and cried."

"From the minute you did the Patsy Cline song! I mean, literally cried," she continued. "And it was like one of those moments where we thought, 'What have we just seen?' And it was such [an] extraordinary surprise."